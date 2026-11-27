Politics lbc Suella Braverman

As you may have read about elsewhere, net migration into the UK has fallen to a 30-year low of 77,000.

Cause for celebration among all those right wingers who have been wanging on about it year after year after year, coming a full 16 years after then PM David Cameron promised to bring it down to ’10s of thousands’ (and was widely ridiculed for it).

Except Reform UK and former Tory home secretary (twice) Suella Braverman wasn’t impressed, she wasn’t impressed at all.

And LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty’s response just went wildly viral because it was simply magnificent.

1. Call the interview police We need to report a murder Shelagh Fogarty absolutely carpeting Suella Braverman This finished with Shelagh simply saying ‘Thanks to Suella Braverman… this has been revealing…’ Oof pic.twitter.com/ONDo48Ye1B — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 26, 2026

2. Suella Braverman getting schooled like a sixth-former by Shelagh Fogarty is the content we needed. Living in a dream world? Check.

In government while numbers exploded? Check. Now complaining the numbers have finally fallen? Check. Still flogging the book blaming everyone… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) November 26, 2026

3. Watch for yourself, Braverman's face is like a slapped arse. 😂 https://t.co/BBarGBkpJq pic.twitter.com/mavcC3Ph5r — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 26, 2026

4. Had to laugh at the end. Braverman couldn't resist a plug for her crappy book which sold just 106 copies in its 1st week – & recently said Waterstones were refusing to sell it! What's more likely is that NO ONE WANTS TO BUY YOUR CRAPPY BOOK SUELLA! — ellie (@slamellie) November 26, 2026

6. Do they get a memory wipe when they join Reform?

She sits there going on about how the Torries completely failed, she was in the higher echelons of those governments.

Do they honestly think Reform voters are that dense? — Faceman (@Faceman35920462) November 26, 2026

7. Maybe because the net migration peak happened when Suella Braverman was Home Secretary and Robert Jenrick was Immigration Minister — Lou Smorrels (@Lou_Smorrels) November 26, 2026

8. When Braverman says you can't give a one sided view irony is almost dead https://t.co/0gxAv0iq67 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 26, 2026

9. That's so beautiful – delightful to see someone calling it the Tories 😊👏 — Ian Cranston (@cranston65) November 26, 2026

10. Twice sacked Tory Home Secretary Braverman. Braverman has one skill. Being sacked. — shatners (@shatners144143) November 26, 2026

11. She is a truly rancid, vile individual. Their bubble is deflating and the sole purpose of their existence is disappearing, which means they’ll soon be moving onto the next marginalised section of society to discriminate against. — Greg Phillips (@Greg_Phillips_) November 26, 2026

Source @LBC H/T @hewitson10