Suella Braverman wasn’t impressed by net migration falling to a 30-year low and LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty absolutely rinsed her to devastating effect
As you may have read about elsewhere, net migration into the UK has fallen to a 30-year low of 77,000.
Cause for celebration among all those right wingers who have been wanging on about it year after year after year, coming a full 16 years after then PM David Cameron promised to bring it down to ’10s of thousands’ (and was widely ridiculed for it).
Except Reform UK and former Tory home secretary (twice) Suella Braverman wasn’t impressed, she wasn’t impressed at all.
And LBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty’s response just went wildly viral because it was simply magnificent.
Source @LBC H/T @hewitson10