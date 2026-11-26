Andy Burnham just won politician of the year and it was that rarest thing – a politician actually being funny (for a moment or two anyway)
It’s that time again when the end of the year gongs start getting handed out and in this instance it’s the Spectator’s politician of the year award.
And the winner is … Nigel, no, sorry, Helen, no, hang on, it’s prime minister Andy Burnham.
And we mention it because the PM did a little acceptance speech and it was that rarest of things – a politician being actually funny (for a moment or two at least).
The Prime Minister wins ‘Politician of the Year’ at the Spectator Parliamentarian Awards https://t.co/nz79vz1MHw
— James Heale (@JAHeale) November 26, 2026
And if you were listening carefully (well, at all) you’ll enjoy this little twist that came after.
I was on the judging panel, acshually
— Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) November 26, 2026
Nice.
Source @JAHeale