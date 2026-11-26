Politics Andy burnham

It’s that time again when the end of the year gongs start getting handed out and in this instance it’s the Spectator’s politician of the year award.

And the winner is … Nigel, no, sorry, Helen, no, hang on, it’s prime minister Andy Burnham.

And we mention it because the PM did a little acceptance speech and it was that rarest of things – a politician being actually funny (for a moment or two at least).

The Prime Minister wins ‘Politician of the Year’ at the Spectator Parliamentarian Awards https://t.co/nz79vz1MHw — James Heale (@JAHeale) November 26, 2026

And if you were listening carefully (well, at all) you’ll enjoy this little twist that came after.

I was on the judging panel, acshually — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) November 26, 2026

Nice.

1. Actually quite funny from Burnham here. https://t.co/oDSvXEdYD4 — Lorin Bell-Cross (@lorintbc) November 26, 2026

3. Full points for the way he pronounces ‘Pol Roger’. https://t.co/KEHX8repbs — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) November 26, 2026

4. I actually thought this was quite good. At least he has a sense of humour. — BigPicturePolitics (@bigpicturepol) November 26, 2026

7. Lighthearted and amusing videos like this are much better at winning over the public than any ill-thought-out influencer arse-kissing party https://t.co/Nmld4iHXzZ — Adam James Pollock (@AdamPollock) November 26, 2026

Source @JAHeale