Weird World england funny

Chances are that @SandyofSuffolk knew exactly what they were doing when they went on Twitter with a request to see people’s pictures of the ‘real England that luckily still exists’.

Or very possibly, of course, they didn’t, when they sent out this especially memorable request a little bit back in the day.

Let’s see your pictures of the real England that luckily still exists. I’ll go first. Wiltshire. pic.twitter.com/EdOcMcq4c3 — Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) May 6, 2024

And while some people took it entirely seriously (we’ve only room for one, unfortunately) …

@SandyofSuffolk The Yorkshire Dales from Malham Cove. https://t.co/B5EbxehzO2 — Beanland44 (@Beanland44) May 6, 2024

… there were a whole lot more people who took it rather less seriously, exhibiting, if you will, some ‘real British humour that luckily still exists’.

And these were surely the pick of the crop.

1. Hull The holy trinity of The Range, B&M, and Home Bargains https://t.co/KfnPJvNDyl pic.twitter.com/eRjRpfEAGe — Salman Anwar (@_SalmanAnwar) November 16, 2024