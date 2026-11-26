A request for pictures of the ‘real England that luckily still exists’ went just the way you hoped – 18 magnificently British responses
Chances are that @SandyofSuffolk knew exactly what they were doing when they went on Twitter with a request to see people’s pictures of the ‘real England that luckily still exists’.
Or very possibly, of course, they didn’t, when they sent out this especially memorable request a little bit back in the day.
Let’s see your pictures of the real England that luckily still exists. I’ll go first. Wiltshire. pic.twitter.com/EdOcMcq4c3
— Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) May 6, 2024
And while some people took it entirely seriously (we’ve only room for one, unfortunately) …
@SandyofSuffolk The Yorkshire Dales from Malham Cove. https://t.co/B5EbxehzO2
— Beanland44 (@Beanland44) May 6, 2024
… there were a whole lot more people who took it rather less seriously, exhibiting, if you will, some ‘real British humour that luckily still exists’.
And these were surely the pick of the crop.