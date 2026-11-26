Life

Ever come across the phrase ‘enlightened self-interest’? It’s a philosophy that suggests people can benefit themselves by acting in ways that will also benefit others.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user InterestingAd2552 has been sharing their thoughts on this interesting phenomenon…

‘What’s the most generous yet selfish thing you’ve ever done? ‘I’ll start, in September I was approached (as a licenced dog boarder) to provide a service for free for a charity auction. I agreed, it was in aid of a children’s charity, I could give up some of my time for that. ‘I agreed to five solo walks an hour each. Valued it at £100 (£20 per walk, fairly standard) and forgot about it until this weekend when I got a notification that the auction ends in two hours. ‘Logged on, my lot is at £14. Now, I know charity auctions are for people to get a bargain, but I’ll be damned if I’m putting in five hours of walking in the British winter for £14 to charity. ‘I bid £50 and won the auction lot myself. Bit awkward for the organiser but I got ahead of that by emailing him first about winning my own lot because I wanted more money to go to charity! ‘It’s a win-win, I don’t have to do anything, and a charity gets more money!’

Devious, yet delightful. And lots of other people chimed in with their own stories, like these…

1. ‘Last year for the Work Christmas Do someone had to stay at the office (first year ever, but ok), I courageously volunteered. ‘Got paid time and a half, it was the quietest evening I’d ever worked, plus I was given the company credit card to order in my own dinner (festive fries from the chippy), and as I’m quite an awkward one I got to avoid hanging out with my colleagues all evening. Happy days!’

–MoosesHuman

2. ‘Was at a hen do and one of the activities was a Grease-themed dance class. The bride’s niece felt unwell so I agreed to stay with her at the hotel to make sure she was ok, and the bride and the rest of her family could enjoy the class. ‘Everyone thought it was very nice of me, I never let on that the dance class was my idea of hell.’

–SimilarKnowledge8666

3. ‘I donate blood regularly, started doing it because I had a minor aversion to needles and thought it might make good exposure therapy. ‘Now, I mostly do it because for some reason nobody at mine ever eats the mint Clubs, and the nurse who’s always on reception there gives me about six to take away with me.’

–blogg10

4. ‘I started fostering the local strays and rehoming them. It’s HARD to find homes for adult, indoor-only cats that have been stray and thus can have medical caveats. None of the rescues or shelters have funds so getting them healthy is 100% out of my own pocket. It is time-consuming and finance-consuming. ‘But also… they are such wonderful cats. My current foster lives to cuddle and has the most delightful meows. He’ll hop up and purr away for hours while you read. ‘He’ll be your little spoon or your big spoon. He’s perfect for the vet. His stocky little body is so cute. He’ll make such a great companion to someone. Each and every last one of them will, and I get to selfishly bask in their love when looking for their home.’

–jeansouth

5. ‘I’m new to London and was going stir crazy, so I decided to volunteer with a group that helps to socialise people with intellectual disabilities. Every 1-2 weeks, I take my client to a museum and to a coffee shop or something like that. ‘The charity reimburses me for my transport costs, so I get a free trip into London and I get to hang out with a cool person. Oh, and since I was out of work, I put it on my CV and I think it’s the reason I finally got a job.’

–Barrettshard

6. ‘I’ve donated 37 pints of blood. I secretly do it because it makes me feel good about myself.’

–HirsuteHacker

7. ‘I selflessly stood back when I was given first-refusal on a promotion at work, and put forward a female colleague instead, “She would be a perfect fit, I’ll only apply if she doesn’t want to” ‘Fuck that noise, I can’t be arsed being a manager.’

–GL510EX

8. ‘I partnered up with someone with a disability around Alton Towers. Not something I had done before. I went on so many more rides. A carer can join a disabled rider and queue jump.’

–Tallerguy

9. ‘This one’s a bit icky – I’m not particularly proud of it and I’m not 100% sure why. I gave away a watch, worth roughly £250, to a homeless man who approached me for some help when siting in a pub garden. ‘My dad bought it for me a couple of years prior. While I’ve gone no contact with him for, I think, legitimate reasons, giving that watch away was an impulsive act that I didn’t do for the good of that person, but a completely bitter and cynical fuck you.’

–EarthPuzzleheaded729

10. ‘I volunteer at an animal sanctuary. People think I’m nice for volunteering my time to look after all these animals but I just love getting to pet the cows and pigs and donkeys.’

–Fit_Loss3960

11. ‘I lent an old engineer that I managed £1500 for a rent deposit, not to be nice but because my company paid so little it would be a massive pain in my ass to find another. He was planning to move away as he was being evicted and due to him being awful with money, he paid it back, mostly, I was surprised I actually got most back.’

–leamster