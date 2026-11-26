People have been sharing the most ‘generous yet selfish’ things they’ve ever done – 21 experts at enlightened self-interest
Ever come across the phrase ‘enlightened self-interest’? It’s a philosophy that suggests people can benefit themselves by acting in ways that will also benefit others.
Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user InterestingAd2552 has been sharing their thoughts on this interesting phenomenon…
‘What’s the most generous yet selfish thing you’ve ever done?
‘I’ll start, in September I was approached (as a licenced dog boarder) to provide a service for free for a charity auction. I agreed, it was in aid of a children’s charity, I could give up some of my time for that.
‘I agreed to five solo walks an hour each. Valued it at £100 (£20 per walk, fairly standard) and forgot about it until this weekend when I got a notification that the auction ends in two hours.
‘Logged on, my lot is at £14. Now, I know charity auctions are for people to get a bargain, but I’ll be damned if I’m putting in five hours of walking in the British winter for £14 to charity.
‘I bid £50 and won the auction lot myself. Bit awkward for the organiser but I got ahead of that by emailing him first about winning my own lot because I wanted more money to go to charity!
‘It’s a win-win, I don’t have to do anything, and a charity gets more money!’
Devious, yet delightful. And lots of other people chimed in with their own stories, like these…