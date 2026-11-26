Entertainment fails pointless quiz
In the pantheon of all-time great quiz show fails, this exchange on Pointless is up there with the very best
We’ve featured no end of funny quiz show fails on these pages and this one is up there with the very best.
It’s an all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Pointless which will never fail to make our day better (and we hope it makes yours better too) shared on Twitter by @AndiMcLellan.
it’s 60 years since JR Ewing was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fyee0EdU1a
— Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 22, 2023
It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will surely reverberate through history.
This is still the greatest answer of any quiz show
— Dawn Owen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) November 22, 2023
Forget ‘Pointless’ this clip is priceless!! https://t.co/6aLlWtLsE9
— Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 22, 2023
And because it got us thinking about memorable quiz answers, this was similar but very different, and not just because it was on the radio, a fabulous moment from Greg James’ Radio 1 show.
@gregjamesMy god I love Dave♬ original sound – gregjames
Now that’s the way to get the answer wrong! Right?
Source @AndiMcLellan