‘What everyday item has a hidden purpose most people don’t know about?’ – 17 household objects with hidden uses
If you’ve ever looked at a household object and wondered why it’s built the way it is, you’re not alone. And in most cases, it’s not the result of a design error.
Lots of everyday items have features that have uses that have fallen out of favour and been forgotten about. To rediscover them, intrepid Reddit commenter u/GuessBest7242 put the following question to fellow users:
‘What’s an everyday item with a hidden purpose most people don’t know about?’
Here are the top answers just waiting to be put to use…