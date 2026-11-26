Life reddit

If you’ve ever looked at a household object and wondered why it’s built the way it is, you’re not alone. And in most cases, it’s not the result of a design error.

Lots of everyday items have features that have uses that have fallen out of favour and been forgotten about. To rediscover them, intrepid Reddit commenter u/GuessBest7242 put the following question to fellow users:

‘What’s an everyday item with a hidden purpose most people don’t know about?’

Here are the top answers just waiting to be put to use…

1. ‘There’s a stick next to your steering wheel that you can move to make a light flash on the back of your car. It’s meant to indicate you intend to turn.’

-Nervous-Occasion

2. ‘Many pincushions had a little decorative strawberry attached to them with a thread lanyard. The little fruit was hard, stuffed with sand, and was used to hone dull pins and needles.’

-Charr49

3. ‘The little loop at the end of a potato peeler is for scooping out dark spots in the potato’

-Damn-my-eyes

4. ‘I travel for a living. Lots of dinners at hotels. When I sprinkle salt on the paper napkin under my drink people look at me like I’m from Mars. ‘Salt. On that. Your drink won’t stick.’

-Farmer_Ted_

5. ‘That tiny hole in the cap of a pen is there so you can still breathe if someone swallows it. Never thought about it until I read it somewhere and now I notice it every time.’

-viscosevow

6. ‘The little panel on the bottom of a stapler rotates. If you turn it 180 degrees the staples bend outwards. (For “pinning” which means temporary staples that are easy to remove.)’

-FaithElephant

7. ‘A lot of dishwashers have tabs/levers that let you adjust the height of the top rack if you need to make room for taller glasses up top or taller items down below!’

-precious_raccoon

8. ‘Bathroom towels can make you into sausages. According to my 3yo daughter. After every bath I have to make her into a sausage by wrapping her up real tight in a towel. ‘She tells me she’s the only sausage in the world with 2 feet that can run and that nobody can eat her cause she would just run away.’

-IAmInBed123