US hugh laurie language uncategorised

No-one knows more about the cultural trip hazards between the UK and the US than Hugh Laurie, having spent so long on the other side of the Atlantic in the eponymous House.

Well, we exaggerate slightly (tremendously) but we mention it because the great man has been exploring the linguistic differences between the two countries over on Amy Poehler’s podcast.

And it really is quite interesting.

Hugh Laurie exposes one of the biggest British-American language misunderstandings, reveals he once mistook a British compliment for an insult. Hugh Laurie: “Americans have started using the word ‘bloody,’ which nobody did when I first came here.” Amy Poehler: “And ‘quite’ is very British, but I didn’t know for the longest time that ‘quite’ did not mean ‘very.’” Hugh Laurie: “We say, ‘That’s quite good,’ meaning…” Amy Poehler: “It’s not great.” “For the longest time I thought ‘quite good’ meant very good. So they would say, ‘How was the show?’ And I would say, ‘It was quite good.’ And they would say, ‘Really?’” Hugh Laurie: “I remember a woman saying to me, ‘Your tie is quite nice.’ And I thought, what a bizarrely insulting personal accusation to make.” Amy Poehler: “Do you ever get accused of becoming American by your British friends?” Hugh Laurie: “Yes, I do. And I think it’s false. I think people enjoy making that accusation.” — ‏ً (@Dejisco29) November 24, 2026

Well we never knew that (please tell us we’re not the only ones). Although his explanation might only have served to cause yet more confusion.

1. This is true: I think it might have taken me more than a decade in the US to realize that the UK & US meanings of ‘quite’ are different, bc in nearly every context in which the one interpretation makes sense, the other does too https://t.co/NoHf7gJkxh — Jimmy Doyle (@jdoyleDoyle1) November 24, 2026

2. I've ingested a frankly unhealthy amount of British content over the years but I'll be honest- this tweet is when I learned about the "quite" business. https://t.co/Hhs3yoWWJR — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 24, 2026

3. Quite good can mean 'surprisingly good' or 'almost good' it depends very much on tone and context. — maxcbc (@maxcbc) November 24, 2026

4. In the UK, "quite" is the equivalent of "pretty", as in "pretty good". — Tom Harris 🇬🇧 (@MrTCHarris) November 24, 2026

5. Although we do say ‘that’s quite right’ to mean that’s completely correct which is odd — downhill (@toeshopping) November 25, 2026

6. Am I the only Englishman who means “quite good”, when he says “quite good”? As in: better than “awful”, “bad”, “somewhat bad” or “average”; but not as good as “pretty good”, “good” or “very good”. — Dunvallo Molmutius 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@molmutius) November 24, 2026