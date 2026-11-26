US hugh laurie language uncategorised
Turns out ‘quite’ means something entirely different in America and no-one nails it better or more entertainingly than the great Hugh Laurie
No-one knows more about the cultural trip hazards between the UK and the US than Hugh Laurie, having spent so long on the other side of the Atlantic in the eponymous House.
Well, we exaggerate slightly (tremendously) but we mention it because the great man has been exploring the linguistic differences between the two countries over on Amy Poehler’s podcast.
And it really is quite interesting.
Hugh Laurie exposes one of the biggest British-American language misunderstandings, reveals he once mistook a British compliment for an insult.
Hugh Laurie: “Americans have started using the word ‘bloody,’ which nobody did when I first came here.”
Amy Poehler: “And ‘quite’ is very British, but I didn’t know for the longest time that ‘quite’ did not mean ‘very.’”
Hugh Laurie: “We say, ‘That’s quite good,’ meaning…”
Amy Poehler: “It’s not great.”
“For the longest time I thought ‘quite good’ meant very good. So they would say, ‘How was the show?’ And I would say, ‘It was quite good.’ And they would say, ‘Really?’”
Hugh Laurie: “I remember a woman saying to me, ‘Your tie is quite nice.’ And I thought, what a bizarrely insulting personal accusation to make.”
Amy Poehler: “Do you ever get accused of becoming American by your British friends?”
Hugh Laurie: “Yes, I do. And I think it’s false. I think people enjoy making that accusation.”
— ً (@Dejisco29) November 24, 2026
Well we never knew that (please tell us we’re not the only ones). Although his explanation might only have served to cause yet more confusion.