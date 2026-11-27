The hideously usual suspects took issue with this photo of newly-qualified barristers and ended up schooled around the world and back
It all started with this photo of 80 new barristers Called to the Bar shared by @middletemple over on Twitter and many congratulations to them all.
Congratulations to the 80 new barristers Called to the Bar this afternoon. Wishing you the best of luck in your legal career. https://t.co/SsRmOCjopj
— Middle Temple (@middletemple) November 25, 2026
Except there was something about it that caught the eye of the hideously usual suspects.
And when we say usual suspects, we mean this person.
And this person.
And indeed this idiot (you remember).
And we’re so glad they put their head above the parapet, because they got blown clean off.
And these people surely said it best.