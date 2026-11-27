Politics comebacks law

It all started with this photo of 80 new barristers Called to the Bar shared by @middletemple over on Twitter and many congratulations to them all.

Congratulations to the 80 new barristers Called to the Bar this afternoon. Wishing you the best of luck in your legal career. https://t.co/SsRmOCjopj — Middle Temple (@middletemple) November 25, 2026

Except there was something about it that caught the eye of the hideously usual suspects.

And when we say usual suspects, we mean this person.

And this person.

And indeed this idiot (you remember).

And we’re so glad they put their head above the parapet, because they got blown clean off.

And these people surely said it best.

1. They’re overseas students @Mike_Fabricant who’ve been called to the English & Welsh Bar because we share the same legal system.

They’re bright & I wish them all success. You could learn a lot from them.

Suggest you delete your embarrassing, ignorant tweet. https://t.co/ko8i5GjSaV — Anna Soubry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺🖤🤍 (@Anna_Soubry) November 26, 2026

2. Rupert, you’ve jumped to conclusions but your post suffers from the inconvenience of being completely wrong. This is a Call ceremony. Middle Temple students choose from several Call dates throughout the year. Overseas students come here because our legal education is… https://t.co/KFxALWLYrN — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) November 26, 2026

3. The new barristers are from the UK &

Commonwealth jurisdictions ie Malaysia, Singapore, and Caribbean nations) who train in England & Wales to be Called to the Bar before returning home to practice or completing pupillage in the UK.

You’re clearly just a fucking idiot! — steve evans (@steve_evo) November 26, 2026

4. The vast majority here will not stay in the UK. The British Empire spread the English common law system across much of the world. Today, many of the 56 nations of the Commonwealth retain legal systems founded upon English law. The English Bar and its four Inns of Court enjoy… — Daniel ShenSmith (BlackBeltBarrister) (@dshensmith) November 26, 2026

5. Silly old ignorant @RupertLowe !

These are overseas students who will soon be practising in their home country.

Good luck to them all in their careers as qualified barristers #OverseasStudentsWelcome https://t.co/FLoUOiboS7 — Anna Soubry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺🖤🤍 (@Anna_Soubry) November 26, 2026

6. Imagine your MP not understanding something really simple.

If I was them I’d get rid. https://t.co/s37AV52bo0 — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) November 26, 2026

7. This is incredibly lazy rage baiting @RupertLowe10, even by your low standards. This picture should be celebrated as a representation of one of our key and most successful British exports, our legal system. https://t.co/Ymz33ecjcJ — Jess Brown-Fuller MP (@JessBrownFuller) November 26, 2026