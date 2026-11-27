Politics migration nigel farage
Nigel Farage turned his bigotry up to 11 after net migration fell to a record low and got all the mockery he deserved
Some people will never be happy. And in this instance when we say some people, we mean Nigel Farage, after net migration to the UK fell to a 30-year low of 77,000.
Cause for celebration right, Nigel Farage?
Wrong, the Reform UK leader responding with a predictable mix of bile and utter nonsense which, you might think, is Farage in a nutshell.
We are replacing our talented young people with goat herders from Afghanistan. https://t.co/M8vbULw7Xq
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 26, 2026
And these replies were very funny or totally on-point (and frequently both).
Source @Nigel_Farage