Politics migration nigel farage

Some people will never be happy. And in this instance when we say some people, we mean Nigel Farage, after net migration to the UK fell to a 30-year low of 77,000.

Cause for celebration right, Nigel Farage?

Wrong, the Reform UK leader responding with a predictable mix of bile and utter nonsense which, you might think, is Farage in a nutshell.

We are replacing our talented young people with goat herders from Afghanistan. https://t.co/M8vbULw7Xq — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 26, 2026

And these replies were very funny or totally on-point (and frequently both).

Source @Nigel_Farage

1. The absolute desperation here from Farage… Now he’s back to calling every migrant an Afghan goat herder We’re mere days away from him declaring that Somalia is about to join the EU… and his slow of thinking fans will believe it Can’t fix stupid pic.twitter.com/p4hU9POgR0 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 26, 2026

2. Desperate and rambling as his one trick pony dies Mate – you are so desperate you are making a fool of yourself – which given the baseline is some achievement. Any more of it and people will think Zia is writing your scripts https://t.co/xNGMMiAiOx — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 26, 2026

3. What a disgusting racist trope. My Afghan friends are more educated & decent than Farage will ever be. Vile. https://t.co/UIbD1UxmNK — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) November 26, 2026

4. 'our talented young people' are leaving because of your BREXSHIT Time for you to apologise — Jacks 🍉 (@danny28748565) November 26, 2026

5. Ooh! Mimicking Rupert Lowe's remarks now. Pitching hard to the far-right to try and become relevant again. BORING! https://t.co/sAX2KBxFou — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 26, 2026