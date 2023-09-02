The responses to this 1935 advice for women put it right back in its box where it belongs

Videos

Looking at this advice for housewives, you could be forgiven for thinking 1935 was another planet, rather than just another time.

Brace yourself.

Why have they given her a knee-high table? Imagine the backache …

Anyway! Reading the comments, we’d say times have well and truly changed.

Been married 38 years, I’ve got no idea what my husband has for lunch.

Janine Tanner

Well dang that escalated quickly.

Melisa Travel

The quality of my picnic food is a constant argument in my house.

Emily Fortney

@Greggs origin story.

Timmofett

if my husband doesn’t like the picnic food I give him he can sod off!

@samjam571

No man on this planet is worth cutting up cucumbers like that.

Keri Alvarez

Watching this as my husband starts our dinner.

Cailin O’Brien

Me now wanting to make cucumber baskets but knowing I can’t be bothered.

Discworld_dreamlife

I do agree. they do look neat. I’ll make my bf make them for me.

HumanHickory

My husband would have the picnic basket shoved up his arse.

HaywardGarner

P had this joke (we hope) response.

Where was this video before my husband left me because of my unappetising picnics!! Waaa.

Got to go. Need to go and buy a cucumber.

Source @viralvintage Image Screengrab