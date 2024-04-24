This magnificent Elon Musk takedown goes straight into the hall of fame

Twitter elon musk takedowns

There are good takedowns and there are very good takedowns, and then there’s the magnificent variety which go straight into the hall of fame.

And this is surely one of those after Elon Musk tweeted this (a little while ago it turns out but no matter).

Believe what you see, not what you’re told — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

And here’s what telly writer @limitlessjest had to say in response, a proper humdinger that has just gone wildly viral on Reddit.

Ok. I've been told you're a genius but I've only ever seen you behave like a fucking moron https://t.co/QZjpUoVPWE — the ben keeps the flores (@limitlessjest) October 3, 2023

Boom!

And here’s just a little bit of love it got from people over on Reddit.

‘The lovely thing about responding to Elon Musk is you know the cunt is definitely going to read it.’

LowerPiece2914 ‘Light travels faster than sound. Isn’t that why some people seem bright, until you hear them speak?’

NoNonsensePolarBear ‘The best part of this is that Elon legit thinks he’s being super deep and wise with that post.’

the_fuckening_69 ‘Absolutely! Seeing is believing, right? Don’t just take someone’s word for it, trust your own eyes and judgment.’

Present-Party4402 ‘Fools speak because they have to say something ‘Wise people speak because they have something to say.’

rjdaley101071

Last word to @limitlessjest.

was wondering why I got a seemingly random nasty DM earlier pic.twitter.com/bve2ByeIsP — the ben keeps the flores (@limitlessjest) April 23, 2024

To conclude …

Source @limitlessjest H/T Reddit u/Minx-Boo