Life r/AskReddit

We’re grateful to Corey_bee on Reddit for asking this question about the human condition.

What is something most people think they want, until they get it?”

Some people obviously missed the word ‘most’ when they read the question – but still …these are some great examples of ‘Be careful what you wish for.’

1.



toketsukuromu

Via YouTube

2.

As a tween, it was my period. The novelty of “becoming a woman” immediately evaporated.

Manifest_something

3.

Living off grid.

Pando5280

4.

To be older.

wtwtcgw

5.

A (really) big house. There is so much maintenance, expense, just keeping track of all your stuff… higher utility bills, more taxes, probably an HOA, just cleaning it is an impossible task without hiring professionals.

Temperaturetop246

6.

Being in a leadership position. The pay is nice but the amount of pointless bullshit is just ridiculous.

OnlyTheblars89

7.



gkwalter

Via Pixabay

8.

A pool. Unless you have a lot more money lol.

Majestic_Living73

9.

I thought I really wanted my belly button pierced but it was annoying and always irritated from my pants etc so it didn’t last and left a scar.

Echodarlingx

10.

Fame.

SuddenlyThirsty

11.