‘What have the Tories ever done for us?’ brings that Life of Brian clip bang up to date

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 4th, 2023

If you live in the UK and aren’t a millionaire, you might have been experiencing a creeping urge to emigrate, and then remembering it’s now much more difficult to do that because, well, Brexit.

Jason Read and Dan March have captured the reasons for the growing desire for escape – with a little help from Monty Python.

“They certainly don’t know how to keep order. Let’s face it, they’re the only ones who couldn’t in a place like this.”

Twitter said “Amen!” to that.

We suspect this may be partially true.

But what about Mr. Integrity, Professionalism and Accountability – Rishi Sunak? He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy.

