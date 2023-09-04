‘What have the Tories ever done for us?’ brings that Life of Brian clip bang up to date
If you live in the UK and aren’t a millionaire, you might have been experiencing a creeping urge to emigrate, and then remembering it’s now much more difficult to do that because, well, Brexit.
Jason Read and Dan March have captured the reasons for the growing desire for escape – with a little help from Monty Python.
What have the Tories ever done for us?
Made by @jasemonkey & @TheDanMarch pic.twitter.com/kCwIR9LbZJ
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 2, 2023
“They certainly don’t know how to keep order. Let’s face it, they’re the only ones who couldn’t in a place like this.”
Twitter said “Amen!” to that.
But what about Mr. Integrity, Professionalism and Accountability – Rishi Sunak? He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy.
LIARS!@RishiSunak @michaelgove @theresecoffey you said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections.
And yet that’s just what you are doing.
You lie, and you lie, and you lie again.
And we’ve had enough. pic.twitter.com/ZHlRmd5po3
— RSPB England (@RSPBEngland) August 30, 2023
Source The Jase