US donald trump

Donald Trump got called out to his face for making up numbers, and it’s a very satisfying watch – 23 delighted reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 25th, 2025

It’s hardly news to anyone that Donald Trump has a bee in his bonnet over the Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. It’s a cause of pain to the Orange Buffoon that Mr Powell continues to do what he believes to be right for the economy, rather than what Trump wants him to do – which is to cut interest rates.

Here he is, embarrassing himself berating the idiot who appointed Jerome Powell. Spoiler alert – it was Trump.

On Thursday, during an inspection of construction work on one of the Fed’s buildings, Trump embarrassed himself again …with Mr Powell’s help.

Trump’s inability to read the document he brandished as a gotcha led to him misunderstanding that the $3.1 billion figure referred to three buildings, including one completed five years ago. Those six bankruptcies are looking more understandable with each passing day.

His attempt to paint the Fed refurbishment bill as having increased by $0.4 billion left him with egg on his face, and left everyone else with a grin on theirs.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2