Donald Trump got called out to his face for making up numbers, and it’s a very satisfying watch – 23 delighted reactions

US donald trump

It’s hardly news to anyone that Donald Trump has a bee in his bonnet over the Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. It’s a cause of pain to the Orange Buffoon that Mr Powell continues to do what he believes to be right for the economy, rather than what Trump wants him to do – which is to cut interest rates.

Here he is, embarrassing himself berating the idiot who appointed Jerome Powell. Spoiler alert – it was Trump.

Trump on Powell: “I was surprised he was appointed” (Trump appointed him) pic.twitter.com/bBAObtdigg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025

On Thursday, during an inspection of construction work on one of the Fed’s buildings, Trump embarrassed himself again …with Mr Powell’s help.

Trump: It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion Powell: I’m not aware of that. Trump: It just came out Powell: You just added in a third building Trump: It’s a building that’s being built Powell: It was built five years ago. pic.twitter.com/aVZaZ9BD3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2025

Trump’s inability to read the document he brandished as a gotcha led to him misunderstanding that the $3.1 billion figure referred to three buildings, including one completed five years ago. Those six bankruptcies are looking more understandable with each passing day.

His attempt to paint the Fed refurbishment bill as having increased by $0.4 billion left him with egg on his face, and left everyone else with a grin on theirs.

1.

The best part of all of this is that Donald Trump looks like a fucking fool. And that a guy like Jerome Powell was the one to do it is the chef’s kiss. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 24, 2025

2.

yikes — Powell shakes his head as Trump rips into him for the cost of Fed building renovations. Powell denies some of the claims Trump is making. pic.twitter.com/Ok2aoE0JFx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

3.

He pulled out the paper to embarrass Powell only to end up getting embarrassed on live TV — (@ChidiNwatu) July 24, 2025

4.

This is so embarrassing https://t.co/2xh4t2wlDU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 24, 2025

5.

Wow. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell just fact checked Trump directly to his face on live TV. Trump: “It’s a building that’s being built.” Powell: “That was built 5 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ddKsuC1pID — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 24, 2025

6.

Holy shit! Jerome Powell just showed more courage than the entire White House press corps combined. Trump, who NEVER gets any pushback from the press when he lies, just got publicly spanked by someone who is not taking any of his bullshit — Jerome Powell. pic.twitter.com/R542WXu92n — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 24, 2025

7.

Hahaha oh Powell very clearly thinks Trump is an imbecile — legal (@RichPendergrass) July 24, 2025

8.

This clip is pretty incredible. Trump has no idea what the fuck he’s talking about and Powell is trying very hard not to tell him exactly that https://t.co/BmsCxztq5Z — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) July 24, 2025

9.

Hahaha, Powell just fact-checked this dumbass on live television. https://t.co/avokycLjSx — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 24, 2025

10.

Busted for cooking the books on live TV https://t.co/n4eFc8KiKT — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 24, 2025

11.

Jerome Powell just called Trump out on his bullshit to his face.

Not all heroes wear capes, friends. https://t.co/jlaKd6sGUa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 24, 2025

12.