Life chuck e cheese Florida

A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume got arrested for credit card fraud and just about every comment was worthy of a Pulitzer

Saul Hutson. Updated July 25th, 2025

Sometimes, a headline really says it all. But just to add some context, let’s take a look at what’s going on down in Tallahassee, FL.

A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume was arrested by Tallahassee officers for credit card fraud

www.tallahassee.com/story/news/l…

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:41 PM

So, yeah. Chuck E. Cheese got cuffed in front of a room full of stunned children, traumatized parents, and a few suspicious-looking animatronic bandmates. It may be the most surreal arrest in Tallahassee history – and that’s a high bar to clear.

He ended up in the Jet2 meme zone – and that’s a bad place to be.

@_.theebosslady Chuck E Cheese gets arrested ‍♀️ #chuckecheese #whereakidcanbeakid ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN

The charge: the employee was suspected of stealing a customer’s credit card and racking up over $100 in fraudulent charges. You won’t be surprised to find out that the internet stepped up to the challenge in the comments. Here are the best reactions.

1.

[image or embed]

— NH’s “Play-by-Play” Guy (@egall.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM

2.

3.

[image or embed]

— Jacqueline Sweet (@jsweetli.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM

4.

5.

Leaving the head on was a choice

— Bullwark (@bullwark.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM

6.

7.

8.

I don’t get why they needed handcuffs when these were right there

[image or embed]

— Schnickelfritz (@schnickilfritz.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 2:08 PM

9.

Article Pages: 1 2