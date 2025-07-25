A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume got arrested for credit card fraud and just about every comment was worthy of a Pulitzer
Sometimes, a headline really says it all. But just to add some context, let’s take a look at what’s going on down in Tallahassee, FL.
A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume was arrested by Tallahassee officers for credit card fraud
— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:41 PM
So, yeah. Chuck E. Cheese got cuffed in front of a room full of stunned children, traumatized parents, and a few suspicious-looking animatronic bandmates. It may be the most surreal arrest in Tallahassee history – and that’s a high bar to clear.
The charge: the employee was suspected of stealing a customer’s credit card and racking up over $100 in fraudulent charges. You won’t be surprised to find out that the internet stepped up to the challenge in the comments. Here are the best reactions.
1.
— NH’s “Play-by-Play” Guy (@egall.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM
2.
“ThE fIrSt aRreSt wiLL sHocK tHe wOrlD!”
It’S HaPpeNiNg
Chuck E. Cheese gets perp walked before any Epstein clients. Bail set at 10,000 tickets.
— BBALLBABE (@BBALLBABE6) July 24, 2025
3.
— Jacqueline Sweet (@jsweetli.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM
4.
Who ratted on Chuck E. Cheese????
— reincarnated (@94wasagoodyear) July 24, 2025
5.
Leaving the head on was a choice
— Bullwark (@bullwark.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM
6.
He just posted bail. pic.twitter.com/vgW1Gs9lFp
— Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 24, 2025
7.
Who rat’d? pic.twitter.com/DChNATIwQr
— Willaim 8ch Holla (@Bland_poobaa) July 24, 2025
8.
I don’t get why they needed handcuffs when these were right there
— Schnickelfritz (@schnickilfritz.bsky.social) July 24, 2025 at 2:08 PM
9.
They arrested Chuck E. Cheese before anyone in the Epstein files.
— Ok (@FirstName736928) July 24, 2025