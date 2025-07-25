A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume got arrested for credit card fraud and just about every comment was worthy of a Pulitzer

Life chuck e cheese Florida

Sometimes, a headline really says it all. But just to add some context, let’s take a look at what’s going on down in Tallahassee, FL.

So, yeah. Chuck E. Cheese got cuffed in front of a room full of stunned children, traumatized parents, and a few suspicious-looking animatronic bandmates. It may be the most surreal arrest in Tallahassee history – and that’s a high bar to clear.

The charge: the employee was suspected of stealing a customer’s credit card and racking up over $100 in fraudulent charges. You won’t be surprised to find out that the internet stepped up to the challenge in the comments. Here are the best reactions.

“ThE fIrSt aRreSt wiLL sHocK tHe wOrlD!”

It’S HaPpeNiNg ‍ Chuck E. Cheese gets perp walked before any Epstein clients. Bail set at 10,000 tickets. — BBALLBABE (@BBALLBABE6) July 24, 2025

Who ratted on Chuck E. Cheese???? — reincarnated (@94wasagoodyear) July 24, 2025

He just posted bail. pic.twitter.com/vgW1Gs9lFp — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 24, 2025

