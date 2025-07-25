Weird World funny

It’s fair to say this piano-playing ‘therapy horse’ has more neighsayers than fans

David Harris. Updated July 25th, 2025

A miniature horse called Black Pearl has been going viral after she was videoed in her role as a ‘therapy horse’ at a children’s hospital in Pasadena, California.

We’re familiar with the notion of therapy animals visiting children in hospital – usually rabbits, cats or dogs which can be cuddled and stroked to make recovering patients feel better. But Black Pearl is next level. She’s not only a horse, but she ‘plays’ piano to help bring kids round from anaesthetic.

This clip, originally shared by minitherapyhorses on Instagram, showcases her unique skills. Thanks to elina for sharing on Twitter.

Musically it’s more ‘free jazz’ than baroque, but the performance certainly had people talking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source @bogwitchbooks Image Screengrab