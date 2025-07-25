‘What personality trait is completely harmless but you can’t stand it?’ – 22 utterly infuriating qualities that you have to put up with

Life r/AskUK

There are some bad people in the world, with genuinely worrying qualities, but, if we’re lucky, we don’t meet them very often. But we do often meet people who are well meaning, but incredibly irritating. They’re everywhere – at work, in our families, they’re possibly even our partners.

They’ve been bemoaning this on the AskUK subreddit, after user One_Tumbleweed_565 posted this:

What is personality trait, that is completely harmless, but you can’t stand? For example, I cannot stand when someone is a talker rather than a do-er. Someone who is always announcing their plans to do this, that and the next thing but never follows through. Whether it’s career, family, holiday, gym, sports related. They will always tell as many people as possible that they’re about to do this next big thing, but it doesn’t happen. If you happen to be one of these people, then please STOP telling people and just do it quietly. Once it’s done, show your achievements (if desired). It makes you look a bit of a tit when you’ve announced your 10th plan without it actually happening.

And it opened the floodgates for a deluge of people who needed to express their annoyance at the people around them.

1.

‘People who, mid telling a story, sit and think aloud to remember the name/ relationship/ location/ job of someone involved. A detail that in no way affects the story whatsoever, and thus I don’t need it. But they will sit and ponder it for several minutes, and it’s beyond aggravating.’

–LewisMileyCyrus

2.

‘Humourless moaning with no intention of actually finding a solution. It’s such an issue in the UK.’

–Zestyclose-Net8169

3.

‘Fussy eaters. When you’re in a group and the only place you can go for food is a pizza place because one person in the group never grew up and won’t eat anything more adventurous than a Margherita and turns their nose up at onions. Just grow up and a be an adult. Eat food FFS.’

–MacViller

4.

‘People who act like Switzerland even if the other party has acted horridly.’

–wildOldcheesecake

5.

‘”I just tell people how it is, it’s just who I am, I’m just straight’.

No Becky, you’re a twat. We learned to internalise certain things by age 8.’

–tommmmmmmmy93

6.

‘People, particularly at work, who seem to think it’s a competition in meetings to say the most words. STFU and deliver some smaller, quality contributions instead of boring me to tears please.’

-ByteSizedGenius

7.

‘People who see their social role as ‘the entertainer’ who has to come to the rescue and inject life and decibels into a boring situation, when more often than not the boring situation was just mature adults having an interesting conversation at a sensible volume. We don’t all need flamboyance and theatrics to enjoy ourselves.

8.

‘People who, when they walk, swing their arms more side-to-side than front-to-back. No idea why it bothers me, and I wouldn’t dream of calling someone out for it. It’s completely harmless, but it still annoys me.’

–ghazwozza

9.

‘I knew someone whose resting position for her hands was palms facing backwards, rather than to her sides. Like a chimp. Totally harmless, didn’t hurt anyone to see it, but it inexplicably bothered me. She wasn’t a very nice person, which didn’t help the irritation.’

–changhyun

10.

‘People who text you ‘Hello’ on Teams and won’t type the rest of the message until you say ‘Hello Patricia, how are you?’.’

–mycatreadsyourmind

11.

‘Main character syndrome. Someone who has something to say for every conversation and it usually revolves around them, someone who expects others to just agree with or follow them, someone who acts like they are the lead in a film all the time.

Harmless really but it drives me nuts. I can’t stand those people.’

–RainbowPenguin1000