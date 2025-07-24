What is definitely NOT a sign of intelligence but people think it is? – 17 low IQ giveaways

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Genius comes in all shapes and sizes. As the famous quote goes, you wouldn’t judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree.

However, that doesn’t stop certain people from using tricks to make themselves look more intelligent than they actually are. To expose these hack intellectuals, MetalPotential7093 put the following question to the galaxy brains over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is definitely NOT a sign of intelligence but people think it is?’

Here are the top replies that suggest you’re talking to a dumbo in disguise…

1.

‘Acting like you know everything. I would respect you 100 times more for admitting you don’t know or aren’t completely sure about something.’

-Cgravener1776

2.

‘Seniority on the corporate ladder.’

-loosepantsbigwallet

3.

‘Making money.’

-Fearless_Guard_552

4.

‘People always confuse trivial knowledge with high intelligence, it’s a very common misconception.’

-Rakoth666

5.

‘Never changing your mind’

-sunbearimon

6.

‘When someone says I did my own research but all they did was to watch a TikTok and read one sketchy blog’

-No_Strawberry_6796

7.

‘Using big words to say simple things.’

-LunaDulcee

8.

‘Being popular. Just because a lot of people like and listen to you and may believe what you say doesn’t necessarily make you right or clever.’

-hake2506

9.