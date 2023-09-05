Celebrity

Adam Hills has been taking down the trolls one by one and it’s glorious

Poke Staff. Updated September 5th, 2023

To the world of Adam Hills, where the comedian and Last Leg presenter has been busy taking down the trolls one by one, and a very satisfying read it is too.

It all started when he shared this Guardian story about the upcoming referendum in Australia on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

A yes vote would recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, advising Parliament and Government on matters affecting Indigenous communities.

Not everyone appreciated it and, with a wearying sense of inevitability, were only too keen to share their views with him. And we’re glad we did because Hills’ responses were A++.

To conclude …

And this.

And if you don’t already, follow @adamhillscomedy on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @adamhillscomedy