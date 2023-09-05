Adam Hills has been taking down the trolls one by one and it’s glorious

Celebrity

To the world of Adam Hills, where the comedian and Last Leg presenter has been busy taking down the trolls one by one, and a very satisfying read it is too.

It all started when he shared this Guardian story about the upcoming referendum in Australia on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

A yes vote would recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, advising Parliament and Government on matters affecting Indigenous communities.

Not everyone appreciated it and, with a wearying sense of inevitability, were only too keen to share their views with him. And we’re glad we did because Hills’ responses were A++.

Were they the traditional black indigenous men and women, or are they this new-fangled white / clearly causian "indigenous men and women"? Some of these modern aboriginals are whiter than I am, and my nickname at school was "the ghost". #VoteNo to the race grift. — Boner the Barbarian (@bitemecommies) September 4, 2023

Jesus Christ there are some actual arseholes on my timeline today.

Unsurprisingly also pro-Trump and anti-vax. https://t.co/afd80BtaS1 — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 4, 2023

Yeah – mine is full of people wanting to change our nation to insert racial allocation of access to politics into the constitution …. imagine being that much of an arsehole ? — Steve Baxter (aka Foxy Loxy #voteno) (@sbxr) September 4, 2023

Oh my god. How awful for you. I hope you’re ok during this difficult time. Imagine wanting to give fair recognition to the original inhabitants of the land. https://t.co/Oa61cN8fKV — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 4, 2023

We have dikhead! They’re called Australian’s. All of us! No person or group should be divided from the other! — Lying Dogface Pony-Soldier (@AlwaysRight68) September 4, 2023

“Dickhead” is spelt with a c. No need for the apostrophe in “Australians”. 6/10 https://t.co/2S8SLL9FcG — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 4, 2023

To conclude …

Thanks all for your input on The Voice Referendum. After careful consideration I think I’m gonna listen to the opinions of Professor Megan Davis and Pat Anderson AO over someone who hides behind a fake Twitter name and a cartoon profile pic. — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 5, 2023

And this.

Absolutely my favourite tweet of the day.

When you start with “Boner has a point” without even a shred of irony…

Superb. Just superb. The profile pic of Djokovic is the icing on the cake.

Chef’s kiss. https://t.co/TazUN6GB7F — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) September 4, 2023

