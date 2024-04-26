Entertainment ireland

Charli XCX’s lip sync to B*Witched’s C’est La Vie came with a side order of Union Jack WTF-ery

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 26th, 2024

A 2018 episode of the American entertainment series Lip Sync Battle has left mouths open, eyebrows raised and Irish Twitter/X quite rightly up in arms.

It saw singer Charli XCX miming to Irish girl band B*Witched‘s hit C’est La Vie, but the costumes and set decoration were way off the mark. Watch for yourself.

We can only assume they thought it was by The Spice Girls. Even LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen contributed to the travesty. The song’s still a banger, though, right?

Despite the clip being six years old, a lot of people hadn’t seen it before, and the outrage was a fresh wound. These reactions say all that needs to be said.

