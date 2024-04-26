Charli XCX’s lip sync to B*Witched’s C’est La Vie came with a side order of Union Jack WTF-ery
A 2018 episode of the American entertainment series Lip Sync Battle has left mouths open, eyebrows raised and Irish Twitter/X quite rightly up in arms.
It saw singer Charli XCX miming to Irish girl band B*Witched‘s hit C’est La Vie, but the costumes and set decoration were way off the mark. Watch for yourself.
charli xcx lipsyncing to c’est la vie by b*witched surrounded by UNION JACKS is the eighth deadly sin pic.twitter.com/acKbXzGp5k
— tammy (@tammyslaying) April 24, 2024
charli xcx lipsyncing to c’est la vie by b*witched surrounded by UNION JACKS is the eighth deadly sin pic.twitter.com/acKbXzGp5k
— tammy (@tammyslaying) April 24, 2024
We can only assume they thought it was by The Spice Girls. Even LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen contributed to the travesty. The song’s still a banger, though, right?
Despite the clip being six years old, a lot of people hadn’t seen it before, and the outrage was a fresh wound. These reactions say all that needs to be said.
1.
As an Irish person, I consider this an act of war. https://t.co/4OeZs33DK0
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) April 25, 2024
2.
WE DON'T HAVE TIME FOR A WAR WITH IRELAND https://t.co/zrgAHTreF1
— Eleanor Morton ($8) (@EleanorMorton) April 25, 2024
3.
Ah here. And the “Irish dancing” section is particularly criminal. Was it for this etc etc https://t.co/a7ADjKzKc0
— Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) April 25, 2024
4.
"Athscríobh na staire" is irish for the rewriting of history. https://t.co/XJr6dw6qiw
— The Irish For (@theirishfor) April 25, 2024
5.
https://t.co/boBo69cGtK pic.twitter.com/Mg6jZhT6cw
— Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile (@TaraGrace_) April 25, 2024
6.
I fight like me Da as well. Me Da, who was British. https://t.co/7NK7Df9nAN
— Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) April 25, 2024
7.
Hate crime https://t.co/0yVottFYCt
— Shaparak Khorsandi شاپرک خرسندی (@ShappiKhorsandi) April 25, 2024
8.
I have some notes https://t.co/2itlfi7v3k
— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 25, 2024
9.
June 28, 1914: Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated
1 September, 1939: Germany invades Poland
25 April 2024: https://t.co/9pujUWpGQG
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 25, 2024
10.
Oh no https://t.co/SZ3slGU5gU
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 25, 2024