This dad’s most arresting way of stopping a toddler tantrum just won him father of the year

And the award for father of the year goes to … this dad who had a most arresting method for halting this toddler tantrum in its tracks.

The video went viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Unorthodax but effective. Very, very effective.

The clip was originally shared back in August last year and has since gone wildly viral, generating more than 6,000 comments on TikTok. Here are our favourites

The way she immediately started laughing as she was being placed under arrest tells me this ain’t her first arrest.

Lee Ah

Dad of the year!!

Iz_1107

That’s a pretty cute way to de-escalate.

Mr Aye Aye Ron

When my son got like this …I’d throw him over my shoulder and say :Potatoes for sale” he’s 29 now …sigh I miss this.

brianferguson39

The tiny temper tantrum is super cute tho…. IT’S MY TEA.

Julie_D

I used to pick my kids up, hug them tight and jump up and down … told them we needed to shake the grumpy out of them.

Patricia Monaghan

This is how to deal with tantrums!! Not everything has to be a lesson! We have to teach kids the easy way to forget some frustrations.

Isabel Lopez Trigo

She was still concealing some attitude!!! Hefty fine for missy.

Theyancywill

Whatever works. Gotta outsmart these kids, lol.

Jvigil555

With toddlers the “art of distraction” is a talent you gotta learn!

Ashley Knapp

Judge orders her to go to sleep for 3 or 4 hrs.

mc menace 1 Arizona

