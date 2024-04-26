This dad’s most arresting way of stopping a toddler tantrum just won him father of the year
And the award for father of the year goes to … this dad who had a most arresting method for halting this toddler tantrum in its tracks.
The video went viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.
@pubity And the father of the year award goes to #Pubity (@Kat Bonny via @collab ♬ original sound – Pubity
Unorthodax but effective. Very, very effective.
The clip was originally shared back in August last year and has since gone wildly viral, generating more than 6,000 comments on TikTok. Here are our favourites
The way she immediately started laughing as she was being placed under arrest tells me this ain’t her first arrest.
Lee Ah
Dad of the year!!
Iz_1107
That’s a pretty cute way to de-escalate.
Mr Aye Aye Ron
When my son got like this …I’d throw him over my shoulder and say :Potatoes for sale” he’s 29 now …sigh I miss this.
brianferguson39
The tiny temper tantrum is super cute tho…. IT’S MY TEA.
Julie_D
I used to pick my kids up, hug them tight and jump up and down … told them we needed to shake the grumpy out of them.
Patricia Monaghan
This is how to deal with tantrums!! Not everything has to be a lesson! We have to teach kids the easy way to forget some frustrations.
Isabel Lopez Trigo
She was still concealing some attitude!!! Hefty fine for missy.
Theyancywill
Whatever works. Gotta outsmart these kids, lol.
Jvigil555
With toddlers the “art of distraction” is a talent you gotta learn!
Ashley Knapp
Judge orders her to go to sleep for 3 or 4 hrs.
mc menace 1 Arizona
READ MORE
A man said Taylor Swift without make-up showed ‘just how much women are lying’ and was mocked into next year
Source Kat Bonny H/T Pubity Image Screengrab