Wes Streeting’s face spoke for us all when this Tory MP asked if Congo is different to Rwanda – 19 top comments

This week’s Question Time inevitably touched on the Government’s Rwanda policy, just days after they finally got the bill through Parliament.

One audience member, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, asked the Policing Minister Chris Philp if his family could theoretically be sent to neighbouring Rwanda, with which his country is in armed conflict.

Policing Minister Chris Philp has just asked if Congo is a different country from Rwanda while on BBC's Question Time pic.twitter.com/XO4cTo4WCc — Steph Spyro (@StephSpyro) April 25, 2024

“Rwanda is a different country than Congo, isn’t it?”

People in and out of the studio were gobsmacked by his ignorance.

"And then they landed the first deportation flight in Congo!" pic.twitter.com/DIGoG1r5lX — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) April 25, 2024

Man's just voted to recognise Rwanda as a safe country, while clearly not knowing about its violent relationship with its neighbour. Or that it has a neighbour. https://t.co/LQ7b1hnKU7 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 25, 2024

Chris Philp not knowing that Dem Rep of Congo and Rwanda are two different countries, and Wes Streeting's side eye…highlight of #bbcqt BTW Philp describes himself as a serial entrepreneur. Private Eye has some interesting stats on his businesses!! pic.twitter.com/wBjaEhQARM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 25, 2024

“I’m after a book – African geography for dummies” https://t.co/BhRJw56Tnn pic.twitter.com/UpBi4RbkbI — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) April 25, 2024

First we had Thèrése Coffey not knowing that Kigali is the capital of Rwanda, and now we have Chris Philp not knowing that Congo is a different country to Rwanda… They're sending £576m to a country they can’t even pick out on a map… https://t.co/yU2sOB4kxL — Stephen Kinnock (@SKinnock) April 25, 2024

“Where do you think they get Um

Bongo from, Chris?” “Erm…Rwanda, right?”#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/DmoJ2DDI6d — David (@Zero_4) April 25, 2024

I have this old fashioned view that if you don’t know whether Rwanda and Congo are different countries then you shouldn’t vote to send people to Rwanda https://t.co/21ARkCQlA4 — Mark Ferguson (@Markfergusonuk) April 25, 2024

This is a really serious problem. Philp does not appear to understand that refugees from a war cannot be returned to a country involved in the war. "It's a different country" won't do. https://t.co/zDxWF204K8 — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) April 26, 2024

