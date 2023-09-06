This baseball commentator got to narrate his own spectacular catch – and it’s utterly joyous

US

A funny sporting clip from 2019 has been racking up the views again over on TikTok after being shared by CBS Sports.

It’s not exactly a million-to-one shot, but we bet they couldn’t do it again on purpose.

See for yourself.

“Cardullo swings and fouls it off, towards the broadcast booth, and I make the catch on the foul ball.” “Boy, am I impressive! What a play by me.”

Marc Schwartz, the Media Relations Director and announcer for the Somerset Patriots – New Jersey, not S.W. England – must be among a very elite set of commentators after doing that.

The clip was new to most people seeing it this time around, and it brought more than a little joy.

The body language is way more excited than the commentary.

Coltyyy

Me, when I do even the simplest task “Boy am I impressive!”

CooRoo89

Nothing takes me out of story more than when the narrator suddenly switches from third to first person.

Rickie

Me anytime I parallel park.

ArkKnightRises

It’s giving…. Dug from UP hahaha.

Jess

Sometimes ya gotta be your own hype man.

EricAdkins

This is my favorite call ever.

Morgan Perry

His commentary voice doesn’t even change even though he just caught a high speed ball lol impressive.

Liz S

I need to channel this man whenever I’m starting to have negative self talk.

Amber Brevik

Marc could inadvertently become an excellent ambassador for the sport.

I know nothing about baseball ⚾️but this is soooo good!! HILARIOUS!!! Great catch, AWESOME commentary, give this man a raise Rebecca

Everyone forgot how to play at the same time and it’s the best 20 seconds of baseball we’ve ever seen

