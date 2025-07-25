Charlie Kirk lost it when asked about being a white supremacist by a college kid – 17 clapbacks to his verbally abusive answer

Politics charlie kirk

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk bulldozes his way onto college campuses and yells at debates college kids for a living. His approach is generally to spit out hateful rhetoric at a bunch of teenagers in the hopes that his lies will turn impressionable students to the dark side.

Recently, he was called out for exactly what he is. He did not like it.

Student to Charlie Kirk: “I have one more question my dad wanted me to ask you; Would you still be a white supremacist if you were in a more diverse work field?” Call out every single one of these people any chance you get. pic.twitter.com/7UPtpVlBBg — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 21, 2025

His immediate overreaction and aggressive interrupting indicate that the question struck a nerve. Instead of defending himself, Kirk just pivoted to attacking the student’s father. Protest too much, Charlie?

A ton of responders stepped up to defend the student.

