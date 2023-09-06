Videos

The jaw-dropping tale of how this guy got his stolen laptop back is simply epic

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2023

This is a fabulous tale of how an ordinary guy turned detective after he had his laptop stolen and it’s simply epic.

It’s a story of technology, determination and a little bit of luck and it’s no exaggeration to say, as he does at the end, that it feels like something out of a movie.

And it wasn’t only his laptop he got back.

But that’s enough from us, over to Tony Aubé – @aubetony – on Twitter, and his video that has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become apparent.

Bravo!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

