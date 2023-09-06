The jaw-dropping tale of how this guy got his stolen laptop back is simply epic

Videos

This is a fabulous tale of how an ordinary guy turned detective after he had his laptop stolen and it’s simply epic.

It’s a story of technology, determination and a little bit of luck and it’s no exaggeration to say, as he does at the end, that it feels like something out of a movie.

And it wasn’t only his laptop he got back.

But that’s enough from us, over to Tony Aubé – @aubetony – on Twitter, and his video that has just gone wildly viral for reasons that will become apparent.

They stole my computer, so I found them and got them arrested in 24h pic.twitter.com/rXntpRhHnK — Tony Aubé (@aubetony) September 5, 2023

Bravo!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

i've never been happier for someone in my entire life CONGRATS — Steph Mui (@stephmui) September 5, 2023

This bro gets an A+ from me https://t.co/3fAUfUxN3C — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) September 6, 2023

This is some king shit — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) September 5, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes. Never got anything stolen myself since I've been in Brussels, but I've heard many stories of people getting their stuff stolen and unable to get the police to intervene, even when they know exactly where the stolen stuff is. https://t.co/6l7LmAoSeT — mepassistant (@mepassistants) September 6, 2023

Someone stole my bike once, I found it for sale online with an address, I told the police, they went round, knocked on the door and politely asked “have you stolen a bike lately?”

“No” the thief replied. That is the end of my bike story. — Ryan Badger (@ryanseanbadger) September 5, 2023

I would like to marry this man https://t.co/hw4BnBFtBV — Joseph Lidster (@joseph_lidster) September 5, 2023

bro needs to start his own PI company — Zaid Admani (@AdmaniExplains) September 5, 2023

Feel good story https://t.co/e5F9fqv1zH — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 5, 2023

in america this guy would be the one cited — M (@init_malachi) September 5, 2023

Source Twitter @aubetony