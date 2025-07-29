Trump’s “I didn’t have the privilege of going to Epstein’s island” T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt

US donald trump

The one thing Donald Trump really doesn’t want to discuss is the one thing reporters aren’t going to let go until they have proper answers. That thing is the nature of Trump’s inclusion in documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The president has tried several distractions with little to no success, including –

Threatening to strip Rosie O’Donnell of US citizenship, Changing the name of the Washington Commanders back to its previous one that included a racial slur, Accusing Barack Obama of treason.

The shadow of Epstein still looms, and Trump is still doing a very bad job of dealing with it.

Trump on Epstein: I never went to the island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never had the privilege of going to the island. I turned it down. pic.twitter.com/p5tUXX9zYC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

I’m sorry, what? He didn’t have the what, now? That choice of phrase raised eyebrows – and these comments.

"We asked 100 people to name something that's a privilege. You said, going to a paedophile island…." https://t.co/RFc7lDpOMe pic.twitter.com/VxxbAcQRXm — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 28, 2025

Trump should just keep talking about this https://t.co/qgJlbjClbe — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 28, 2025

“I never had the privilege of going to Epstein Island”

-Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/HVJpsYg5Gt — M-A.Stay’Legit™️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) July 28, 2025

MAJOR BREAKING: In the most disgusting moment of his presidency, Trump says he “never had the ‘privilege’ of going to Epstein Island.” NEVER HAD THE PRIVILEGE? There is no coming back from this.

Anyone who supports him now is as disgusting as he is. pic.twitter.com/LuT9g9EsVh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2025

Saying you never had the privilege of going to the pedophile rape island is quite the statement. https://t.co/9kZHqihCR5 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 28, 2025

