US donald trump

Trump’s “I didn’t have the privilege of going to Epstein’s island” T-shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 29th, 2025

The one thing Donald Trump really doesn’t want to discuss is the one thing reporters aren’t going to let go until they have proper answers. That thing is the nature of Trump’s inclusion in documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The president has tried several distractions with little to no success, including –

Threatening to strip Rosie O’Donnell of US citizenship,

Changing the name of the Washington Commanders back to its previous one that included a racial slur,

Accusing Barack Obama of treason.

The shadow of Epstein still looms, and Trump is still doing a very bad job of dealing with it.

I’m sorry, what? He didn’t have the what, now? That choice of phrase raised eyebrows – and these comments.

