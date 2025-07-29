‘What is the biggest mistake single men make when showing interest?’ 21 replies from women that guys should take note of

Life dating r/AskReddit

You don’t need to be out in the dating trenches yourself to know that finding a partner is hard work, and seems to have got even harder since the advent of online dating, the thing that was apparently going to make it easier. However, some people make it even more difficult by blundering into mistakes that they could have avoided. AskReddit user fiterphanter posed this question:

‘Women, what is the biggest mistake single men make when showing interest?’

And lots of people chimed in with tips that should make it much easier to find love (or at least strike up a conversation).

1.

‘Lying that you like the same things we do.’

–Fluid-Vacation-3172

2.

‘Making sexual innuendos to test boundaries when I don’t know you.’

–Medusa17251

3.

‘Coming on too strong too fast.’

–sweet2me444

4.

‘Not asking any questions and actually keeping the conversation going. Ridiculously basic but shocking how many men don’t understand this, including the ones that show strong interest.’

–ChemistryMean3876

5.

‘Acting like being nice is a personality, then getting mad when you don’t fall for them immediately.’

–That_Purple288

6.

‘Or worse, a tactic. ‘Here are some flowers and I held the door and said your grandma’s hat looked nice. What, you don’t feel a spark? Fuck your grandma, that old bitch!”

–Hot-Prize217

7.

‘Making it about looks, in a way that makes it obvious they’re not really looking past that. You can usually tell because they’re not complimenting your personality, taking interest in your hobbies, etc. It’s just ‘you’re so pretty’, ‘your body is so hot’. It can actually feel quite sad.’

–highuptop

8.

‘Talking constant smack about their ex. Comparing us to their ex. Like if it comes up in conversation, say what you need to say and move on. Don’t punish us for what your ex did, bro. Heal up.’

–Salt_Specialist_3206

9.

‘I remember when I first met my wife we had an amazing date that lasted way longer than expected. A couple hours later she texted me asking if she’d scared me off. I was super interested but didn’t want to seem too interested and she straightened me up real quick! Don’t try to play it cool by not communicating.’

–SgtGo

10.

‘Not understanding no. I said it once, me having to repeat myself won’t change my mind. In fact, I will just get more and more pissed off.’

–curlyquinn02

11.

‘I’ve noticed a lot of men try to ‘sell” themselves– make a big deal about their accomplishments, basically finding any reason to brag or bring up nice or helpful things they’ve done for others, etc. Trying to impress their date.

‘But in reality, it just makes you look a bit narcissistic. Its off-putting. Let your personality show for itself! If a woman is on a date with you (especially if it’s your second+ date), she has some interest in you already, you don’t have to force it.’

–bingocatswithhats