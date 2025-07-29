What are you slowly starting to realise as you get older? – 17 life lessons that creep up on us all

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It may feel like you do all of your learning at the start of your life, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

As time goes on, lessons sneak up on you in the shape of elderly wisdom. To help give youngsters an idea of what to expect, SatisfyingAmber asked r/AskReddit to share the realisations that have dawned on them as they’ve gotten older. And they kindly started the ball rolling with their own:

‘Mine was that every two years I’ll end up thinking about how stupid I was two years ago. I do not suspect this trend will change. I’m not sure if it’s a bad thing or a good thing.’

Here are the most enlightening replies…

1.

‘A disturbing proportion of people are stupid, cannot think critically and/or completely lack empathy.’

-OakLegs

2.

‘Look after yourself because no one else will.’

-Educational-Angle717

3.

‘An upsettingly high percentage of people don’t give a shit about anyone or anything other than themselves.’

-Superb-Hippo611

4.

‘Sleep is the single most important thing in life. Pretty much every health and mental health issue gets worse if you are not getting your full 8 hours’

-CheckYoDunningKrugr

5.

‘when you realize how imperfect your parents, grandparents, and many other role models in your life really are’

-Rymasq

6.

‘That nobody really knows what they’re doing, we’re all just winging it with varying levels of confidence’

-JannixLoop

7.

‘We spend too much time seeking distractions in the form of external stimuli to soothe our wounds. We need to introspect more. We need to be bored more. We need to disconnect more in order to better connect with ourselves and one another.’

-Mind-Your-Language

8.

‘I can save all the money I want based on all the jobs that I’ve ever had and at this rate I will never have enough money to retire comfortably.’

-Init4damo-nay81

9.