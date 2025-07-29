Nigel Farage’s big ‘apology please!’ moment wasn’t the mic drop he thought it would be and it’s 13 seconds very well spent

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage was spitting nails today after technology secretary Peter Kyle suggested that Reform UK’s opposition to the government’s online safety law put Farage on the side of sex offenders like Jimmy Savile.

Here’s what Kyle had to say on Sky News on Tuesday.

Peter Kyle: “Nigel Farage says he’s going to overturn the online safety act. We have extreme pornographers peddling hate & violence & Farage is on their side… If Jimmy Savile was alive today he would be perpetrating his crimes online & Farage says he’s on their side.. ” pic.twitter.com/hDMcRHvU9j — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 29, 2025

And it’s fair to say Farage wasn’t happy, he wasn’t happy at all.

Peter Kyle’s comments on @SkyNews are disgusting. He should do the right thing and apologise. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2025

So much so that he did a live broadcast from Reform UK HQ except the mic drop Farage was hoping for didn’t quite come off. Because this happened.

This has killed me off pic.twitter.com/y9kUc0UDtk — Will (@willglloyd) July 29, 2025

Ooof.

The way Farage is talking here is like a radio announcer from the 1940s and 50s — EddyZacianLand (@EddyZacianLand) July 29, 2025

The sustained eye contact in silence, the cut to wide, the slow cross fade. Art. https://t.co/qPOSl997hF — Louis Leeson | لوي ليسن (@LouisLeeson) July 29, 2025

I’m sure they thought this was an epic mic drop moment — Manu (@_manuvers) July 29, 2025

Rank amateurs not fit to run a bath https://t.co/ZRjPczFuH8 — John Foreman CBE (@John_ForemanCBE) July 29, 2025

It’s the camera panning out with the long pause that sent me — Harvey Woodhouse (@HarvForLabour) July 29, 2025

Being a Reform supporter is two steps forward, one cringe back. It’s tough out there. — ScepticalSista (@ScepticalSista) July 29, 2025

To conclude …

I'm not sure what's worse – the second hand embrassment this gave us all

Or

The severe lack of awareness? pic.twitter.com/YCwa24zGon — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 29, 2025

Source @willglloyd