Nigel Farage’s big ‘apology please!’ moment wasn’t the mic drop he thought it would be and it’s 13 seconds very well spent

Poke Reporter. Updated July 29th, 2025

Nigel Farage was spitting nails today after technology secretary Peter Kyle suggested that Reform UK’s opposition to the government’s online safety law put Farage on the side of sex offenders like Jimmy Savile.

Here’s what Kyle had to say on Sky News on Tuesday.

And it’s fair to say Farage wasn’t happy, he wasn’t happy at all.

So much so that he did a live broadcast from Reform UK HQ except the mic drop Farage was hoping for didn’t quite come off. Because this happened.

Ooof.

To conclude …

