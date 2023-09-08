People are fascinated by Otis the anteater and his enormous tongue

Animals

San Diego Zoo is home to Otis – a tamandua or lesser anteater. On their TikTok account, they recently shared a clip of Otis very enthusiastically having some food, using his extraordinary tongue to dig out those treats.

The zoo gives Otis his food in the tube to replicate how he would eat in the wild, with that 16-inch sticky tongue being absolutely perfect for reaching into crevices to hook out all those delicious insects. Delicious to Otis, that is.

Otis was a huge hit with TikTok users. Here’s what they’ve been saying about him …and his tongue.

1.

Thought Otis was ripping a worm bong for a min there.

Ross Perotbiotics Look at the imagination on you

San Diego Zoo

2.

Can I pet that dog?

@chenwau

3.

Otis says “There’s nothing lesser about me!”

Joezinsf

4.

I love your special skills, Otis! You are adorable.

Juliet

5.

Gimme one pls.

@pluhgun I simply cannot.

The San Diego Zoo

6.

Oh.

SYD

vishbhai noticed something about the zoo’s TikTok name.

Wow your tiktoks are always fun sandie gozoo.



Everyone always asks why Sandie Go Zoo. No one ever asks how Sandie Go Zoo.

San Diego Zoo

To prove vishbhai’s point, here’s Zola the aardvark enjoying her girl dinner.

Source San Diego Zoo Image Screengrab