South Park just raised the Trump stakes even higher and the Dora the Explorer payoff is magnificently outrageous

We’re not into the 27th season of South Park and it turns out this new series is shaping up to be the most talked about ever.

Mostly because among much of the American media it is singlehandedly skewering Donald Trump’s second administration.

JD Vance tried to join in the fun but people were quite rightly having none of it.

And if you only watch 100 seconds – seriously, watch the whole thing – but this 100 seconds which just went viral on Twitter is simply off the scale.

South Park didn’t just go scorched earth, they napalmed the narrative. This week’s episode has Dora the Explorer getting ICE-raided at her own show, then trafficked straight to Mar-a-Lago to give old men massages. That’s right. A kids’ cartoon character ends up massaging a… pic.twitter.com/GJrfPvf3yv — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 7, 2025

Outrageously magnificent. And just a few of the things people said about it.

Holy shit. This is actually uncomfortable to watch because it’s so on the money. America, wtf have you done? https://t.co/yDumxJKiGG — David Brown (@OrbitStudios) August 7, 2025

OMG. That was too spot on of what we have descended into. Dora groomed into the pedophile ring. Southpark has more courage then anyone in real life who could already have removed the threat while Biden was still in office. — Tina M. Quirk (@TMQuirk) August 7, 2025

And JD Vance gets portrayed as Tattoo from Fantasy Island. A near perfect episode. https://t.co/ldDK0NaRO9 — Open Culture (@openculture) August 8, 2025

South Park just did what mainstream media won’t they dragged this corrupt, violent clown show into the sunlight and torched it. Dora the Explorer getting ICE-raided and trafficked to MaraLago wasn’t a joke it was a mirror. And what’s reflected back is disgusting: a regime that… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) August 7, 2025

When this show first went on the air, it mainly made fun of self-righteous celebrities and ill-conceived attempts at making Christmas “politically correct” because those were the craziest things going on in American culture at the time. https://t.co/5gE8dhXXnZ — Liberalism Appreciator (@kwakara91) August 7, 2025

Kristi Noem going into the pet store during the end credits had me in stitches — Jardani (@jardani_w) August 7, 2025

My god the Dora massage reveal is somehow horrifying and gut bustingly funny simultaneously https://t.co/Ikddny4vVg — AlecEiffel (@AEiffel95) August 8, 2025

This is what political satire is for. 🙂 — Voltage of Team OneFist (@SpoogemanGhost) August 7, 2025

