Entertainment donald trump south park

South Park just raised the Trump stakes even higher and the Dora the Explorer payoff is magnificently outrageous

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

We’re not into the 27th season of South Park and it turns out this new series is shaping up to be the most talked about ever.

Mostly because among much of the American media it is singlehandedly skewering Donald Trump’s second administration.

JD Vance tried to join in the fun but people were quite rightly having none of it.

And if you only watch 100 seconds – seriously, watch the whole thing – but this 100 seconds which just went viral on Twitter is simply off the scale.

Outrageously magnificent. And just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

JD Vance pretended it was a badge of honour to be utterly savaged by South Park, and the internet wasn’t buying it

Source @allenanalysis