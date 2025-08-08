Trump’s ‘trashification’ of the White House is quickly gathering speed – 17 horrified reactions

US trump white house

Not content with paving over the White House Rose Garden, Trump has also been accelerating his pimping-up of the interior features at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

A new photo shared on Twitter by PatriotTakes shows Trump leaving a room in the White House through a rather ornate door. Obviously, taste is completely subjective and there were certainly plenty of MAGA supporters who thought the door looked really quite lovely.

But it’s fair to say that not everyone was of that opinion, and the comments were brutally entertaining.

What happened to that door? pic.twitter.com/lBk0RuyOEy — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 7, 2025

And so to the comments…

1.

The amount of work to DeTrump the whole white house will be extensive. The man has zero taste….ZERO! — Neeko (@NeekoC18) August 7, 2025

2.

Seems he likes his doors like he likes his showers. — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) August 7, 2025

3.

Gaddafi’s interior decorator got a new job? — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 7, 2025

4.

He’s melting all of the gold he went and stole from Fort Knox lmfao — Mal | BIDEN DOESNT HAVE DEMENTIA (@malhdavis) August 7, 2025

5.

He’s stuck in the gaudy 1980’s and is destroying our white house with his tacky crap. — DebsForDems (@debsidoo222) August 7, 2025

6.

Temu Versailles — Autonomous Allie ZoneⓋ (@AutonomousAllie) August 8, 2025

7.

Who know that “late Saddam” finishings were so readily available at Home Depot https://t.co/K1hQl7ytia — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 7, 2025

8.

He’s destroying the country and the white house https://t.co/bPWeMEp65q — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 7, 2025

9.

King Midas threw up on it. https://t.co/cCAsLxYlPc — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 7, 2025

10.

Trump exits Caesar’s Palace mens room in 1975. https://t.co/rJNDx5VT8R — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 7, 2025

11.

it’s so ridiculously hideous I can’t help but laugh. Equally funny is the cult looking at in in awe proclaiming it as the classiest upgrade ever. You really can’t buy taste. It’s like putting monster truck tires on a Rolls Royce. https://t.co/5y1qlzjGtM — Shelly (@TexHellCat) August 7, 2025

12.

lol it doesn’t even fit inside the border of the panel. I’ve seen teenagers mod their Honda civics more tastefully than this dog shit. https://t.co/GOapClZpF0 pic.twitter.com/IUB1OYOPUP — Mike Dickenson (@MikeDickenson7) August 7, 2025

13.

Looks like my Nana’s 120 year old ghost redecorated it. https://t.co/w3gfiLunl5 — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) August 7, 2025

14.

He’s turned the WH into a gaudy Trump resort for the plastic surgery enhanced Mar-a-Lago crowd. Everything he touches turns to fake gold. https://t.co/b9IKmoGfaO — Dennis Grady (@Franz_Kafka1) August 7, 2025

15.

Just fucking look at this. pic.twitter.com/jcvza0xiXU — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

16.

It looks like the ghost of Liberace came all over it. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

17.