Donald Trump brought out a big board with some lines on to prove how well his economy is doing – 13 of the most brutal and totally on-point takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s not happy that the official statistics appear not to back up his claims precisely how incredibly well the economy is doing since he returned to the White House.

So much so that he’s shown an alarming tendency to basically sack anyone who doesn’t come up with the numbers to prove his point.

Now he’s taken matters into his own hands by bringing a bunch of boards with lines on them to work to show just how amazing the US is doing right now.

Trump: “This one chart really says it better than anything, if you look at this. This is great. But this chart is pretty amazing. Right here. All new numbers.” pic.twitter.com/fcy8PiGtxG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2025

He even bought a special friend to help him with some of the longer words.

@StephenMoore presents new economic data in the Oval Office with @POTUS: “Mr. President, you gained ten times more income for the average family than Joe Biden.” “Every income group did better under Trump than Biden — by a wide margin.” pic.twitter.com/VIGjGf14YO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 7, 2025

And was everyone convinced? Not entirely, no.

1.

How is this real life. pic.twitter.com/nM06d34aUS — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 7, 2025

2.

People, come on, now. This is unhinged. Let’s stop pretending here. We’re in trouble. https://t.co/9mMl4E8EAw — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) August 7, 2025

3.

Every day, a new version of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes”. Until, perhaps, at some point, someone in the room bursts into laughter and mocks Trump’s (mental) nakedness. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 7, 2025

4.

Holy cow.

This actually looks like an SNL skit. https://t.co/kzRnaGigM6 — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) August 7, 2025

5.

6.