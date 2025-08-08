US donald trump

Donald Trump brought out a big board with some lines on to prove how well his economy is doing – 13 of the most brutal and totally on-point takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated August 8th, 2025

Donald Trump’s not happy that the official statistics appear not to back up his claims precisely how incredibly well the economy is doing since he returned to the White House.

So much so that he’s shown an alarming tendency to basically sack anyone who doesn’t come up with the numbers to prove his point.

Now he’s taken matters into his own hands by bringing a bunch of boards with lines on them to work to show just how amazing the US is doing right now.

He even bought a special friend to help him with some of the longer words.

And was everyone convinced? Not entirely, no.

