Entertainment movies saddest scenes
People have been sharing the saddest movie scenes ever and we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying – 21 guaranteed blubbers
Movie moments stick with us for all sorts of different reasons. They made us cackle uncontrollably. They got our adrenaline pumping like a trip to the gym. They scared us under the couch. But nothing strikes a nerve like a truly devastating moment for our favorite character.
Recently, the movie Twitter account @TheCinesthetic went looking for the most tearjerking moments in cinema.
What is the saddest scene in movie history?
What resulted was a borderline traumatic experience. As if doomscrolling through all of the terrifying news wasn’t sad enough, now we have these iconically depressing moments in film to induce waterfalls of tears. Get out the kleenex, this isn’t gonna be pretty.
1.
Up (2009) pic.twitter.com/4Ql9KMC8hY
— Tre (@KnightsofTitan) August 6, 2025
2.
Mufasa’s Death – The Lion King
Wake up, Dad… we gotta go home. pic.twitter.com/fLleEKGXEq
— Vikas Sharma (@itsvksharma_) August 6, 2025
3.
This one ! pic.twitter.com/aeOWEdVVNF
— Dizhant (@Dizhant2) August 6, 2025
4.
Cried even thinking about it pic.twitter.com/pzV7K12Fry
— Johnny (@Johnny_DFS) August 6, 2025
5.
— foxSlightly (@foxSlightly) August 6, 2025
6.
This one : pic.twitter.com/YHUOB2MBTY
— Sterenn 〓〓 (@SterennTorrPenn) August 6, 2025
7.
IYKYK pic.twitter.com/Ymy0DcFFxL
— DeniseVB (@blogho) August 6, 2025
8.
— Julie Létale (@JulieLetale) August 6, 2025
9.
— Murphy (@shelobcat) August 6, 2025
10.
— Watermelon (@G47139G) August 6, 2025