Watch how this adorable baby bat was reunited with its mother

A worker named Nora from the Israeli Bat Sanctuary carried out this impressive rescue of a baby Egyptian fruit bat who had dropped from its mother. Watch how she did it.

A happy ending, indeed. TikTok users were captivated.

That was the most casually badass thing I’ve ever seen!

MisspentYouth2

THAT is the COOLEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN. I’m in total awe of your connection.

MotherOfCrows4EVR

So blessed to help the sky puppies.

Kelly

The bat whisperer!

Priscilla Morales

Batman never did this once.

The Slaying Mantis

I’m crying! What an amazing rescue! Great, Nora!!

Icono Clastico

Aww bats are so cute and precious thanks for your work!

Peach the fluffy Dragon

It’s like she’s doing bat sign language to get mama bat’s attention!

Steph1012

I was really expecting the “bat signal” to flash across the sky.

Partyhole

If that made you want a closer look at a baby bat, like it did for us, this is Snoozy.

via GIPHY

Source The Israeli Bat Sanctuary Image Screengrab