Watch how this adorable baby bat was reunited with its mother
A worker named Nora from the Israeli Bat Sanctuary carried out this impressive rescue of a baby Egyptian fruit bat who had dropped from its mother. Watch how she did it.
@theisraelibatsanctuary
A happy ending, indeed. TikTok users were captivated.
That was the most casually badass thing I’ve ever seen!
MisspentYouth2
THAT is the COOLEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN. I’m in total awe of your connection.
MotherOfCrows4EVR
So blessed to help the sky puppies.
Kelly
The bat whisperer!
Priscilla Morales
Batman never did this once.
The Slaying Mantis
I’m crying! What an amazing rescue! Great, Nora!!
Icono Clastico
Aww bats are so cute and precious thanks for your work!
Peach the fluffy Dragon
It’s like she’s doing bat sign language to get mama bat’s attention!
Steph1012
I was really expecting the “bat signal” to flash across the sky.
Partyhole
If that made you want a closer look at a baby bat, like it did for us, this is Snoozy.
@theisraelibatsanctuary wonder bat Snoozy is enjoying yummy baby formula #babybat #batrescue #wildlife #skypuppy #animalsanctuary #fostercare #volumeup #toocute #babyformula #yummy #nursing #sweet #batsoftiktok ♬ צליל מקורי – The Israeli Bat Sanctuary
Source The Israeli Bat Sanctuary Image Screengrab