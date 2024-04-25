BBC London asked people what they’d change about their local area and this woman’s fabulously honest response was 10/10

Videos vox pops

We’re not such a big fan of the Vox pop where a newspaper or TV station go out and collect people’s opinions about a question or issue of the day (it’s even worse when you have to ask the question, trust us).

But every now and again a little gem crops up, and this is one of those occasions.

It’s a BBC London reporter asking people in the west of the capital what they’d do with £1 million and what they’d change about their local area if they were mayor, that kinda thing.

And wait for the woman in green, if you wouldn’t mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC London (@bbclondon)

Absolute queen.

Source Instagram BBC London