This Fox News presenter didn’t think through his Donald Trump-King Kong comparison and it was quite the self-own

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2024

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters was predictably distressed by the sight of Donald Trump’s criminal trial, the former US president making history when he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Watters said they were treating Trump like a zoo creature, staring at him in the dock (or ‘cage’ as he preferred to call it) and even compared the once (and future?) president to King Kong.

Except it was a comparison that Watters hadn’t thought through to its logical conclusion, and it was really rather fabulous.

Ooof.

