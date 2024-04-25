This Fox News presenter didn’t think through his Donald Trump-King Kong comparison and it was quite the self-own

US donald trump Fox News

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters was predictably distressed by the sight of Donald Trump’s criminal trial, the former US president making history when he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Watters said they were treating Trump like a zoo creature, staring at him in the dock (or ‘cage’ as he preferred to call it) and even compared the once (and future?) president to King Kong.

Except it was a comparison that Watters hadn’t thought through to its logical conclusion, and it was really rather fabulous.

Watters: They trapped him in a cage. we call it a courtroom but it’s a cage and he’s like King Kong… And what happens with King Kong. You remember? It’s not going to be good, he’s going to bust out of this cage. Ford: King Kong died pic.twitter.com/s1fUSYxwuK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2024

Ooof.

You gotta finish movies. It’s very important. https://t.co/PNu06c03AK — Jane Coaston ️ (@janecoaston) April 24, 2024

Fucking clown. How does this goober have a show? https://t.co/Z2sjqFDCcy — Shannon (@shay3322) April 24, 2024

Watters really thinks he's the sharpest tool in the shed but kudos for Harold for checking him on that. — ARomano (@anthonyr522) April 24, 2024

Most of these head bangers have never gotten to the end of anything but a wank. https://t.co/Oiow2vGoSu — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) April 24, 2024

King Kong didn't have a ding dong either. — Ron Dorland (@DorlandRon) April 24, 2024

I am begging political pundits to stop talking about movies. https://t.co/22pojvYX9c — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 25, 2024

