Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at Ukrainians going out drinking and having fun and these soldiers’ response was the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2024

To the world of the conspiracy theorists’ conspiracy theorist, Marjorie ‘never knowingly over-informed’ Taylor Greene, who’s not happy with the latest aid package just approved for Ukraine.

The US will send $61bn in military aid for Ukraine, with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declaring: “After more than six months of hard work and many twists and turns in the road, America sends a message to the entire world: we will not turn our back on you.”

But Greene reckons the money is a ‘betrayal of America’ because, well, look.

And there was no end of totally on-point responses, of course.

But the best – the very best – surely went to the Georgian Legion – @georgian_legion who describe themselves thus: ‘We are Georgian Legion removing from since 2014. Part of Armed Forces of Ukraine led by @Mamulashvili_M.

|
With Ukraine BOOMING ‘n’ all, how can she possibly resist?

And there was no lack of support for the idea.

Well played all round.

Source @georgian_legion