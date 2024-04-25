Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at Ukrainians going out drinking and having fun and these soldiers’ response was the only one you need

US comebacks marjorie taylor greene Ukraine

To the world of the conspiracy theorists’ conspiracy theorist, Marjorie ‘never knowingly over-informed’ Taylor Greene, who’s not happy with the latest aid package just approved for Ukraine.

The US will send $61bn in military aid for Ukraine, with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declaring: “After more than six months of hard work and many twists and turns in the road, America sends a message to the entire world: we will not turn our back on you.”

But Greene reckons the money is a ‘betrayal of America’ because, well, look.

In most countries who are under attack, bars and restaurants shut down. While Americans struggle and can barely pay their bills, small businesses shut down, and prices soar, Ukraine is BOOMING! Mike Johnson’s neocon foreign war spending bill is yet another betrayal of America.… pic.twitter.com/ncQegoC59u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 24, 2024

And there was no end of totally on-point responses, of course.

Like this.

World War Two wasn’t real look everyone just drank and partied! https://t.co/yvItgdKOTe pic.twitter.com/hzaV6u699e — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) April 25, 2024

And this.

Moscow Marge big mad that the second-largest country in Europe, bigger than France and nearly twice the size Germany, hasn't been completely leveled — and some citizens are not yet picking through burned-out rubble. Urges Putin to stop playing around and get the job done. https://t.co/3J91Pqk30t — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 24, 2024

This.

This was not the case anywhere in modern history so long as areas removed from the frontline existed. The Brits continued to drink at the pub, go to theaters, & everything else even under bombardment. Because you have to to remain sane. https://t.co/nn8gNuofQA — Ukraine Memes for NATO Teens (@LivFaustDieJung) April 24, 2024

And also this.

Imagine having less brain cells than a rock. This is why history education is so important and why I try to instill that in my students. https://t.co/TfaPtKzsKY — Ashley (@amduffany) April 25, 2024

But the best – the very best – surely went to the Georgian Legion – @georgian_legion who describe themselves thus: ‘We are Georgian Legion removing from since 2014. Part of Armed Forces of Ukraine led by @Mamulashvili_M.‘

|

And this is what they had to say.

come to Ukraine, we will give you an excursion to the frontlines — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) April 24, 2024

With Ukraine BOOMING ‘n’ all, how can she possibly resist?

And there was no lack of support for the idea.

I’ll be happy to pay for her trip. https://t.co/1YJcyLkaTj — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) April 25, 2024

Last word to this person.

We give you roughly 61 billion in aid and you take MTG to the front and we'll call it even. — Sir Duke (@SirDuke64052381) April 25, 2024

Well played all round.

