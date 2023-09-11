The Mail was shocked to discover that prisoners work in McDonald’s – only 17 takeaways you need

Life

To the world of the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us, just for a bit – where the wheezing organ appeared shocked to discover that prisoners – prisoners – are allowed to work in McDonald’s.

McDonald’s customers served food by PRISONERS https://t.co/XBO4CCYjET pic.twitter.com/mxFob0tfoJ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 10, 2023

And just in case you’re reluctant to click on it, here’s how the paper’s report starts.

‘McDonalds customers are being served burgers and fries by inmates of a jail which has housed some of Britain’s most notorious female criminals, MailOnline can reveal. ‘This prisoner was spotted preparing meals customers while on day release from Askham Grange – set in the Yorkshire countryside and dubbed the UK’s cushiest jail. ‘After working her shift, was seen to walk unescorted for 40 minutes back to the former stately home in the picturesque country village of Askham Richard. Near York. ‘She bought an ice cream before the two mile walk during which she donned an orange high visibility jacket over her McDonald’s uniform. She spoke to guards on the prison intercom and the gate was opened to admit her at the end of her day of freedom.’

And these 17 responses are surely the only takeaways you need.

This is a nasty piece of reporting: prisoners who are low-risk, in open prisons and near the end of their sentences get day release and do work to rehabilitate. It’s common and reduces reoffending. Goggling at them and implying they are scary isn’t going to help, is it? https://t.co/a4Zx5d60VL — Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) September 11, 2023

It’s called rehabilitation into society and it’s what a grown up country does after prison. — David Price (@DrDavidPrice) September 11, 2023

Prisoner reoffends:

*Daily Mail snarling* Prisoner does work, presumably in hope of living normal life outside:

*Daily Mail snarling intensifies* https://t.co/tCHzitPKKQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 11, 2023

Why are you following sole females for 40 minutes whilst they’re walking about between their place of work and the prison? Is that not a bit creepy? — Taff Met (@TaffMet) September 11, 2023

prisoners released into a job are far less likely to reoffend, McDonald’s should be applauded for this https://t.co/AKWI7Gri1n — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) September 10, 2023

Are you OK Daily Mail? You know this happens 6-9 months before release? — Det Insp. Toilet (@NotAndyAgain112) September 11, 2023

👏👏👏 @McDonaldsUK.

If we want to end the diabolical reoffending rates in the UK more companies need to employ prisoners on day release. https://t.co/aPW5MqvUd6 — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) September 11, 2023

It’s called rehabilitation and giving people a second chance.. Jesus Christ — Dave (@DavidMackayy) September 11, 2023

