People have been sharing their ‘defining piece of Covid era art’ and these 16 will take you straight back to those deeply strange lockdown days
Five years ago this month the nation was deep into the first Covid lockdown and we were all losing our collective minds. Looking back, it all seems like a crazy fever dream. Did it really happen?
Luckily (or perhaps not), there’s plenty of evidence of just how unhinged it all was. Twitter user frye asked their followers for instances of ‘Covid era art’ and the replies took us right back to those crazy, hazy lockdown days of 2020.
what’s the defining piece of covid era art?
1.
The makeup influencer who became captain tom. pic.twitter.com/N42nB6JdiT
2.
3.
4.
Boris Johnson clapping the NHS with bloody hands, by @wefail pic.twitter.com/jqAlWKL38j
5.
Here’s my portrait of Chris Whitty from tonight’s @Alan_Measles show. #C4ArtClub pic.twitter.com/KCMunCOr0i
6.
DEEP BREATHS BORIS https://t.co/RwKLqkLe4I pic.twitter.com/rFbgfKq5v9
7.
https://t.co/lu64dIgA5w pic.twitter.com/9Tz6ectLy1
8.
When the pubs re-open!! https://t.co/Djm9hKYSq6 pic.twitter.com/kHkChtoccw
