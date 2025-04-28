A poll of which swear words Britons find the most offensive had some questionable results – 17 effin marvellous reactions

Social Media polling

YouGov has been turning its attention to the issue of swear words, and amongst other things, it asked the public this question –

“Which swear words do Britons find the most offensive?”

There were some shoo-ins …and one notable example that baffled everyone. Here’s the result.

Which swear words do Britons find the most offensive? C*nt: 82% say very or fairly offensive

Motherf*cker: 70%

Fatherf*cker: 62%

B*tch: 55%

F*ck: 53%

W*nker: 53%

B*stard: 45%

P*ssy: 44%

Pr*ck: 42%

Tw*t: 40%

A*sehole: 39%

D*ckhead: 39%

Son of b*tch: 36%

C*ck: 34%

T*sser: 31%… pic.twitter.com/jovGbrSxdl — YouGov (@YouGov) April 25, 2025

Some seemed a bit too American to have warranted inclusion, and one seemed – well, made up. It cropped up a few times in these excellent responses.

Lovely to see ‘arse’ bringing up the rear there pic.twitter.com/QQ8sGmubx0 — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) April 26, 2025

this is like Stephen Fry after stepping on one of his husband's Legos https://t.co/0Sua6cHf6K pic.twitter.com/eElJZ7bikl — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) April 26, 2025

Who decided to include Fatherfvcker? This is literally the first time I have ever heard of it. Equality? — Phil Boro (@pjcboro) April 25, 2025

Great to see the underused “Pimhole” climbing up this years’s swear word chart. https://t.co/waUv6b4zWb — Adam Hartley (@adamleehartley) April 25, 2025

Who the fuck uses ‘fatherfucker’? https://t.co/sN0tElbOe5 — Seán (@SeanRoss0) April 25, 2025

No one has ever used the word “fatherfucker” stop making shit up https://t.co/GshjY7JeEG — Gareth (@Cadmarch) April 25, 2025

