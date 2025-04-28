A poll of which swear words Britons find the most offensive had some questionable results – 17 effin marvellous reactions
YouGov has been turning its attention to the issue of swear words, and amongst other things, it asked the public this question –
“Which swear words do Britons find the most offensive?”
There were some shoo-ins …and one notable example that baffled everyone. Here’s the result.
C*nt: 82% say very or fairly offensive
Motherf*cker: 70%
Fatherf*cker: 62%
B*tch: 55%
F*ck: 53%
W*nker: 53%
B*stard: 45%
P*ssy: 44%
Pr*ck: 42%
Tw*t: 40%
A*sehole: 39%
D*ckhead: 39%
Son of b*tch: 36%
C*ck: 34%
T*sser: 31%… pic.twitter.com/jovGbrSxdl
— YouGov (@YouGov) April 25, 2025
Some seemed a bit too American to have warranted inclusion, and one seemed – well, made up. It cropped up a few times in these excellent responses.
