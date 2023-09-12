Rishi Sunak appears to have a new tactic of ‘if I can’t see you, then you can’t see me’ and it’s quite the watch

Politics

One of the headline agreements to come out of the G20 summit was an ambitious plan to build an economic corridor linking Europe with the Middle East and India via rail and see.

Described by Joe Biden as a ‘really bid deal’, it was baked by numerous partners including the US and the EU.

Except one country was notable by its absence. Why, the UK of course! And Labour leader Keir Starter was keen to ask Rishi Sunak about it in the House of Commons on Monday.

Except the PM wasn’t quite so keen to listen, and appeared to have adopted a ‘if I can’t see you, then you can’t see me’ approach to questions at the despatch box. But will it be as effective as his predecessor’s fridge?

Keir Starmer – "Something was missing, where was Britain…. a new agreement has been reached …. to deliver economic security & Britain is not involved… the PM owes the House an explanation… " pic.twitter.com/nCSZ9OnN0H — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 11, 2023

Eyes down for a full house (of Commons), PM!

Remember this look. Rishi Sunak cannot even look at Keir Starmer as he asks why the U.K. has been left out of the new partnership between the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and EU. Brexiters promised us the world. We’ve been conned and are sidelined by major players #RejoinEU pic.twitter.com/Z8k8dpXRqm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 12, 2023

Sunak’s body language says it all. Head down, avoiding any eye contact with Starmer……an empty man with no vision and no willingness to cooperate with others. — Ann West ⭐️ (@Ann_West1) September 11, 2023

https://x.com/TrevWfbpr/status/1701272507515314177?s=20

https://x.com/RScowler/status/1701318945091809438?s=20

https://x.com/JASmithWrites/status/1701278339476910118?s=20

Wow Sunak couldn't even look at teacher. Britain is no longer a safe bet. We have an unelected PM who is deeply unpopular, and like the British electorate the free world is also waiting for a reset. — LynnJBird (@LynnJBird1) September 11, 2023

https://x.com/RScowler/status/1701318945091809438?s=20

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK