Rishi Sunak appears to have a new tactic of ‘if I can’t see you, then you can’t see me’ and it’s quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 12th, 2023

One of the headline agreements to come out of the G20 summit was an ambitious plan to build an economic corridor linking Europe with the Middle East and India via rail and see.

Described by Joe Biden as a ‘really bid deal’, it was baked by numerous partners including the US and the EU.

Except one country was notable by its absence. Why, the UK of course! And Labour leader Keir Starter was keen to ask Rishi Sunak about it in the House of Commons on Monday.

Except the PM wasn’t quite so keen to listen, and appeared to have adopted a ‘if I can’t see you, then you can’t see me’ approach to questions at the despatch box. But will it be as effective as his predecessor’s fridge?

Eyes down for a full house (of Commons), PM!

