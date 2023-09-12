This attempt to be funny on Tinder ended up a proper car crash

Life

It’s not easy trying to be funny on Tinder. Even if you actually are being funny, for instance, then there’s always a danger that your attempt to impress will be lost in translation.

Like this effort, for instance, which has just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by StorerPoet who said: ‘Her profile featured a car selfie in which she was wearing overalls.’

Here that noise? That’s the sound of the airbag inflating after he drove straight into a brick wall.

‘It probably would’ve gone over my head. I’d definitely apologize afterward, but then I wouldn’t have reacted that way in the first place.’

miniwhoppers ‘I mean it could’ve easily just been a compliment instead of criticizing lol. “Love that 3rd pic (overalls pic) overall, you’re ridiculously cute.”

ninhibited ‘So she missed the pun and that’s a bit of a r/whoosh moment on her end. But imagine for a sec you’re her – if you take the pun out of what you said, it sounds like you’re negging her. That’s what she’s responding to. I think it’s all just miscommunication unfortunately.’

Traditional_Bank_434 ‘Her roast was not 10/10, it was psycho-batshit-crazy/10. Bullet dodged.’

love-mad ‘You will get a lot of responses telling you that you had a perfect opener, but just bear in mind most people saying this are dudes. ‘Imo as a woman if you’re gonna open with a pun, don’t make it something that is an insult (edit: or negging) if you interpret it without the pun.’

