Everybody’s parents just love to hate random celebrities – 22 detested stars

Celebrity funny

To Twitter/X, now, where people have been naming the celebrities their parents detest. If you’re a celebrity and your ears are burning, this may explain why.

It began with this declaration.

I dislike Lee Mack immensely. I always have. — Drew (@glibetceteri) April 27, 2024

We’re not sure what brought that on, or whether he did anything to deserve it, but it caused Beige to share this family fact.

My mum dislikes Mick Jagger – ‘he’s a user’ — Beige (@Beigerevenge) April 27, 2024

They reached out for similar stories.

Who does your mum or dad hate? I had a friend whose dad despised Nicholas Lyndhurst https://t.co/O8RlQwdwiy — Beige (@Beigerevenge) April 27, 2024

It turned out that everybody’s parents have celebrities they can’t stand – sometimes with a reason, however petty, and sometimes with no reason at all. It’s abso-bloody-lutely glorious. Read on.

1.

My mother cannot stand Shakin’ Stevens. “Denim bastard”. https://t.co/4Ir3PxiJpl — Jason (@NickMotown) April 28, 2024

2.

My mum hated Anita Harris with a white-hot passion that would have only made sense if she were a mass murderer or Cilla Black, https://t.co/ZznqhQgMm3 — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) April 28, 2024

3.

My mum is vehemently opposed to the existence of Gabby Logan. She’s ‘full of herself’ and ‘too competitive’ apparently. She is also invariably angered by Nick Faldo and Lulu. — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) April 27, 2024

4.

My dad hates Jeremy Vine. He's not even aware of all the bike shit cos he's not chronically online. He just generally dislikes his vibe. — Graham (@GrahamOfTheDead) April 27, 2024

5.

My mum had a hatred for Noël Edmonds, didn't know this until she had dementia and randomly called him the c word. The only time I've ever heard her use the c word — Trudi (@Trudski2012) April 27, 2024

6.

My mum really hates Julia Roberts https://t.co/VFjcOfCSTN — LINA (@agirlcalledlina) April 28, 2024

7.

My Granny tore the cover off the Radio Times because it featured Joanna Lumley and she "didn't much care for her face…" — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) April 28, 2024

8.

My old man can't stand Clare Balding, cos some of his mates down the local say they have the same barnet — S1dTR0tt3r147 (@S1dTR0tt3r147) April 27, 2024

9.

My mum (70) has a weird hatred of Chris de Burgh. An entirely unfounded, unreasonable, but pure hatred, like will shiver at the mere mention of the name. — pǝןsɐǝq (@beasled) April 27, 2024

10.

My dad hated star of ‘Jokers Wild’ Ted Ray because he sold TR a pen while working at Ryman, and he never said thank you. pic.twitter.com/4kq2YJU8Lo — Ed (@iBrowsie) April 27, 2024

11.