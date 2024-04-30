Andrew Tate said it was gay to cook a barbecue and was burned to a crisp

Weird World Andrew tate

We’d suggest someone check up on Andrew Tate – if only anyone cared.

We say this after the self-styled king of the toxic manosphere has been ramping up the Tate-isms of late, perhaps not unrelated to a Romanian court deciding he will face trial over various criminal charges, including human trafficking.

And this latest one hits a new high, or trough, strictly speaking, after he called time on cooking.

Imagine being a full grown man and being excited by cooking. Not war. Not conquest. No. You get adrenaline from making an omelette. Fucking nerd. Chefs are worms. OMG WHAT IF THE MEATS OVER DONE OMG Who cares. Hardly getting knocked out is it. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 30, 2024

Specifically, barbecues.

HELLO, THEYRE TRYING TO ENSLAVE HUMANITY. FIGHT BACK? No. Youre busy wearing an apron and “grilling on the bbq” because a “real man” does the bbq! Thats right! LET DAD DO IT ILL SHOW YOU HOW TO DO A BBQ! fucking gay.https://t.co/aygWvwRKYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 30, 2024

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

I have been angered by a barbecue in the past, but not this much. https://t.co/ZSKYyUJEJT — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 30, 2024

Fellas is it gay to make food https://t.co/fPmf2PsRk0 — Orbital Drop Shock Ryan (@Spark898) April 30, 2024

Funny because the most warlike peoples like Spartans, French, Japanese, etc, were always famous for their cooking…

It’s in nobles nature to want to make even low things like eating into high and distinguished things. A world in their image they want https://t.co/loRVoDAwAk — Gendolf Ikaritler (@VittelMax) April 30, 2024

so angry about barbecues https://t.co/soSieJbKwM — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 30, 2024

Tate burnt his sausage once, didn’t he. And he never got over it. https://t.co/CLHXMJG9Fd — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 30, 2024

