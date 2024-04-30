Weird World Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said it was gay to cook a barbecue and was burned to a crisp

Poke Staff. Updated April 30th, 2024

We’d suggest someone check up on Andrew Tate – if only anyone cared.

We say this after the self-styled king of the toxic manosphere has been ramping up the Tate-isms of late, perhaps not unrelated to a Romanian court deciding he will face trial over various criminal charges, including human trafficking.

And this latest one hits a new high, or trough, strictly speaking, after he called time on cooking.

Specifically, barbecues.

It prompted no end of mockery as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

