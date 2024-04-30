Celebrity hollywood

When Pedro Pascal and Jeff Bridges combined for ‘the greatest set-up and punchline ever’

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous exchange which went viral after the great Jeff Bridges said he was keen on doing a third Tron movie.

And apart from prompting excitement and speculation about what a sequel to Tron: Legacy would look like, it also prompted @cstegman to share this clip of Bridges with Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and lots of other Hollywood greats.

And it’s all sorts of magnificent.

Boom!

Only one question remained.

And we’re not sure if this makes it better or kills it stone dead.

Even better we reckon.

Source @cstegman