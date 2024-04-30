When Pedro Pascal and Jeff Bridges combined for ‘the greatest set-up and punchline ever’

Celebrity hollywood

Here’s a rather fabulous exchange which went viral after the great Jeff Bridges said he was keen on doing a third Tron movie.

Jeff Bridges is returning for "Tron 3" and says he's "really anxious to work with [Jared Leto]." He also says: "I didn’t like the way I looked in ['Tron: Legacy']. I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre."https://t.co/RZeRLSiuHJ pic.twitter.com/kQpcpRIA0K — Variety (@Variety) April 29, 2024

And apart from prompting excitement and speculation about what a sequel to Tron: Legacy would look like, it also prompted @cstegman to share this clip of Bridges with Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and lots of other Hollywood greats.

And it’s all sorts of magnificent.

Let’s all take this opportunity to revisit one of the greatest setups and punchlines ever pic.twitter.com/HxHxmJv9eV https://t.co/Ukyqb915hx — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) April 29, 2024

Boom!

Gets me every time. — Ashley Lynch ✂️️ (@ashleylynch) April 29, 2024

The timing, the look on his face, everything is just perfect — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) April 29, 2024

Only one question remained.

I need their reaction… did they get it?! — Josh Newton (@joshnewtonart) April 29, 2024

And we’re not sure if this makes it better or kills it stone dead.

They completely missed it lol pic.twitter.com/PuMMvW5qEG — Jordan (@KiJordanlr) April 30, 2024

Even better we reckon.

Oh noooo come on, guys!! — Jody W (@joleewil) April 30, 2024

Source @cstegman