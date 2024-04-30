Celebrity Alison hammond ryan gosling

Alison Hammond’s comedy double entendre caused a Ryan Gosling meltdown and it just got better and better

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2024

You might remember back in the day that fabulous interview Alison Hammond did with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling when they were publishing Blade Runner 2049.

Well we’re delighted to say they’ve been reunited – well, Gosling and Hammond have, this time alongside Gosling’s Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt.

And we’re very glad they were because it resulted in another hall of fame moment, when Hammond asked this.

And then it got even better.

Bravo!

You can watch the whole thing here.

And finally, just in case you wanted to enjoy that Blade Runner interview all over again …

