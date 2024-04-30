Alison Hammond’s comedy double entendre caused a Ryan Gosling meltdown and it just got better and better

Celebrity Alison hammond ryan gosling

You might remember back in the day that fabulous interview Alison Hammond did with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling when they were publishing Blade Runner 2049.

Well we’re delighted to say they’ve been reunited – well, Gosling and Hammond have, this time alongside Gosling’s Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt.

And we’re very glad they were because it resulted in another hall of fame moment, when Hammond asked this.

“Ryan Gosling, will Ken always be inside of you?” pic.twitter.com/EtUhkgVob0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 29, 2024

And then it got even better.

the ‘alison….alison’ really got me pic.twitter.com/Z6AlM8HUfA — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) April 29, 2024

Bravo!

Alison Hammond is a god damn national treasure and I’m not even British — Daniel (@D_Hamm8) April 29, 2024

I hate celebrity travel shows, but would watch Ryan Gosling & Alison Hammond tour Grimsby. — BiBi Virtue (@BiBiVirtue) April 29, 2024

I cracked so hard LMAO. pic.twitter.com/24SYQlDbzs https://t.co/HtLEfwulZD — AJ | Customize Your Jersey (@afiqjiwastudio) April 30, 2024

The best part of this is when alison and emily blunt share the exact same laugh animation like two enemies getting hit with the same attack in a late 90s FPS https://t.co/K8SWpjpfha — Sam Winkler (@ThatSamWinkler) April 29, 2024

Wonder if he’s still drinking out of the glass she got him from blade runner — Jonathan Easton (@eastjoneast) April 29, 2024

Oh I could play this ALL DAY LONG — Allison Villa (@AllisonAirehart) April 29, 2024

I can’t breathe. I’m obsessed with them https://t.co/24N7dvQwmc — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) April 29, 2024

You can watch the whole thing here.

And finally, just in case you wanted to enjoy that Blade Runner interview all over again …

