This video of a cow being winched from a sinkhole is quite the watch
We can pretty much guarantee that this will be the best video of a cow (ok, young bull) being winched from a sinkhole that you’ll ever see.
Thanks to Billy for sharing the moo-ving rescue video over on Twitter.
We’d love to know how it came to be in that position and we trust that he’s now learned his lesson.
This video of a cow that has fallen into a sinkhole I’ve just seen on Facebook has absolutely finished me pic.twitter.com/f7g3AcFmNO
— Billy (@_billyreid) September 10, 2023
Other Twitter users had plenty to say about the incident. Here’s a taster…
1.
It meeting up with the other cows at the end got me.
“Fucking hell lads”
— Datpokeguy (@FahimAh46582246) September 10, 2023
2.
Was anyone else hoping it was gonna walk straight back in there!
— David Griffiths (@DavidGr99649083) September 11, 2023
3.
And the hide and seek champion is…..
— Lockey (@DLocke168) September 10, 2023
4.
“Whatever you do, don’t go in there…I’ve seen things “ pic.twitter.com/DEuNiBcibB
— that bloke (@Sidney1st) September 11, 2023
All’s well that ends well.
I hate this. Cow in a sinkhole. But also love it because it’s a great rescue. But mainly I hate it because sink holes are terrifying. Don’t worry, the cow is fine. His mates check on him at the end pic.twitter.com/07y3oz580Y
— Greg James (@gregjames) September 12, 2023
Source Twitter @_billyreid