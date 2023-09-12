This video of a cow being winched from a sinkhole is quite the watch

Animals

We can pretty much guarantee that this will be the best video of a cow (ok, young bull) being winched from a sinkhole that you’ll ever see.

Thanks to Billy for sharing the moo-ving rescue video over on Twitter.

We’d love to know how it came to be in that position and we trust that he’s now learned his lesson.

This video of a cow that has fallen into a sinkhole I’ve just seen on Facebook has absolutely finished me pic.twitter.com/f7g3AcFmNO — Billy (@_billyreid) September 10, 2023

Other Twitter users had plenty to say about the incident. Here’s a taster…

It meeting up with the other cows at the end got me. “Fucking hell lads” — Datpokeguy (@FahimAh46582246) September 10, 2023

Was anyone else hoping it was gonna walk straight back in there! — David Griffiths (@DavidGr99649083) September 11, 2023

And the hide and seek champion is….. — Lockey (@DLocke168) September 10, 2023

“Whatever you do, don’t go in there…I’ve seen things “ pic.twitter.com/DEuNiBcibB — that bloke (@Sidney1st) September 11, 2023

All’s well that ends well.

I hate this. Cow in a sinkhole. But also love it because it’s a great rescue. But mainly I hate it because sink holes are terrifying. Don’t worry, the cow is fine. His mates check on him at the end pic.twitter.com/07y3oz580Y — Greg James (@gregjames) September 12, 2023

Source Twitter @_billyreid