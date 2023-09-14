This anti-woke guest’s glorious meltdown on C5’s Jeremy Vine Show is 2 minutes exceptionally well spent

Politics

You might already be vaguely familiar with the work of Carole Malone, the former News of the World columnist, anti-woke Brexiter and frequent guest on daytime TV bear pits like the Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5.

We mention her because she’s just gone viral on the C5 show after this encounter with fellow guest, Marina Purkiss, discussing immigration.

And we can’t remember a more entertaining – or eye-opening – meltdown.

Quite astonishing… The first time I’ve ever been on a show and another panellist has simply refused to engage with me. pic.twitter.com/Q8KIEZ8Aqo — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 13, 2023

Forgot the ‘talk’ bit of the ‘TV talkshow’, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it after the clip went wildly viral.

1.

2.

In fairness, she, and others like her, have only conjecture, so when challenged, crumble. It's quite remarkable watching this on a national TV show. — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 13, 2023

3.

These people are -very- slowly realising that they have no concrete, practical real world solutions and yet they counter it with lies, prejudice, baseless opinions and in the end silence. This exchange sums up not just their moral bankruptcy but their intellectual one, too. https://t.co/rACzHaaiZa — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) September 13, 2023

4.

MARINA — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 13, 2023

5.

Carole Malone being 100% owned here. Great to see. https://t.co/T7Pz2oNrWe — Dr Ben Williams (@BenWill1973) September 13, 2023

6.

Storm deserves some praise here as she actually gets Carole to shut up and let her finish and then keeps her on track to answer the question . Something I know through first hand experience Vine would never do — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 13, 2023

7.

Carol Malone gets murdered on prime time TV https://t.co/qZ0rJJRoz0 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 13, 2023

8.

9.

Carole Malone crumbles when faced with hard facts from the brilliant Marina Purkiss,

A joy to watch https://t.co/XAJDyEtZN6 — Alison Citrine FBPE #resist (@alison1928) September 13, 2023

10.

This highlights a big problem, u cannot platform people who have absolutely no Scooby Doo what they are talking about. It’s beyond shocking that she agreed to go on a TV platform, quite possibly paid for her time & then gets to act like a child when she’s called out for being 1! — Michael Di Stefano (@DiStefano1410) September 13, 2023

11.

Continuous respect to @MarinaPurkiss, for her discussions based on logic and evidence. Carol’s behaviour here wouldn’t be tolerated even in an undergrad tutorial: a student refusing to speak, because they don’t agree with other people’s views. Ludicrous. pic.twitter.com/0yalFMEfyy — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 13, 2023

12.

Very good @MarinaPurkiss explaining how the ECHR protects our human rights: Hillsborough new inquests were held under Article 2 right to life, which meant a full inquiry that established the truth – 25 years after the first inquest held under English law that upheld a cover up. https://t.co/t5ckxmMIxA — David Conn (@david_conn) September 14, 2023

13.

Carole Malone is that relative who makes your heart sink when you find out she’s coming to the family party. https://t.co/kFMSZyvs9a — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) September 13, 2023

