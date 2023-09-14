This must be the best question ever asked at a police press briefing

US

Two weeks after his escape from prison, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been recaptured by police in Pennsylvania, to the relief of locals and all familiar with his case.

The police representative, George Bivens, addressed the press about the manhunt and its successful conclusion, before being asked an unusual question by one ‘reporter’.

“Was there any concern he would team up with another small man to step inside of a trench coat, Little Rascals-style?” “No.”

At just five feet tall, Cavalcante is definitely on the short side, but even two men of his height would have trouble finding a trench coat big enough, so Pennsylvania residents can rest easy.

The ‘reporter’ was actually comedian and podcaster Mike Rainey, who can now add ‘as heard on TV’ to his publicity material.

Here’s how Redditors have been reacting.

1.

Bro is 5’0”. If there were two of them that size, with one sitting on the others shoulders, that would be 60” + 40” -~10” = 90” 7’6”. Two of these guys in a trenchcoat would only be 5” taller than Shaq.

South_bit1764

2.

The man is asking the real questions here.

katalopa

3.

The chances are small, but never zero.

Heklyr

4.

The reporter sounded so SERIOUS.

tolkienfan2759

5.

Slipping “little rascal style” in there absolutely murdered me.

Sawl_Back

6.

Given how many 11 foot tall men in trench coats there are in the area it’s a viable escape option.

turalyawn

7.

And that was the last live event Steven from WDMF 13 was allowed to attend.

Gaberax

8.

This is why aliens wont visit us.

ChinesiumJunk

9.

FFS they need this reporter for White House Press Briefings.

VealOfFortune

Despite Mike Rainey’s suggestion being absurd, it’s not that much stranger than Cavalcante’s actual escape.

You can find Mike on Instagram and Twitter.

